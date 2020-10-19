Busy Port Of Cork Assembles To Ship Eight Liebherr Cranes To Somaliland

There are busy scenes at the Port of Cork this week where Liebherr cranes are being assembled before shipment at Cork Dockyard later this month.

Eight Liebherr ‘Ready to Go’ (RTGs) have been assembled and are being finalized for sea transport to DP World Somaliland at Berbera Container Terminal, according to social media posts by Liebherr Maritime Ltd.

Cobh – Ireland. Eight #Liebherr RTGs have been assembled and are being finalised for sea transport to DPWorld Somaliland. #Maritime #harbour pic.twitter.com/PLwpCW9wMu — Liebherr Maritime (@LH_Maritime) October 16, 2020

On Saturday, (17th October 2020) Cork Harbor also welcomed Independent Quest, her maiden visit to Cork as part of the new Trans Atlantic-Ireland shipping route.

As Afloat reported previously, progress also continues apace at the new Port of Cork Container terminal in Ringaskiddy with the new giant gantry cranes at work, a clear sign of headway at the Terminal. The cranes improve liners’ schedule reliability and reduce trade costs, and inventory holding outlays for shippers.

The Port is investing €80 million in the new terminal. It offers a 360-meter quay with 13-meter depth alongside and enables larger ships to berth in the port.

