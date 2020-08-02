The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian, has arrived in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland on Saturday for talks with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and representatives from the President’s office, according to sources from Somaliland government.

@ChineseSomalia China owe much to Somalilsnd. In 1969 Former Prime minister of the defunct Somali Republic.lobbied for China to be a member of UN. That PM happened to be a Somalilander who later became Somaliland president. https://t.co/iYEYhsfAfV@Cagadable_ @yGabobe — Ali H. Omer (@Somalilandfirst) August 1, 2020

This is the third visit by Mr. Qin Jian to Somaliland. However, this time Jian’s trip to Hargeisa comes after Somaliland recently agreed to swap representative offices with Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of China.

According to diplomatic sources, the Chinese government has been pressuring Somaliland to ditch Taiwan even before the public announcement of the new relations between Hargeisa and Taipei.

The Ambassador’s visits were centered on dissuading Somaliland from establishing bilateral ties with Taiwan. According to sources, Somaliland has strongly rejected the Ambassador’s offer for a Chinese liaison office in Hargeisa in exchange for ceasing talks with Taipei.

Sources add that the Ambassador’s itinerary does not include a meeting with President Muse Bihi Abdi.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

The government in Beijing had strongly rejected the diplomatic ties between the two, insisting that Taiwan was part of China and could not enter into diplomatic relations with any entity on its own.

The Somali government has reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Principle and condemned Taiwan’s act that has undermined Somali’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. We appreciate that. The Democratic Progressive Party’s separatist activities will never succeed. pic.twitter.com/r9tiPZXzPY — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 6, 2020

During regular press conference on 6th July 2020, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China firmly opposes the establishment of official institutions or any form of official exchange between the Taiwan authorities and Somaliland. pic.twitter.com/H17WPlacVD — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) July 6, 2020

There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is a part of China and the government of PRC is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.#Somalia#COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/xOLYpidAG0 — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) July 1, 2020

We will never allow anyone, any organization or any political party to separate any piece of territory from China at any time or in any form. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.#Somalia#COVID-19 — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) July 1, 2020

There is general recognition of one China by countries around the world,a trend that has steadily grown. We resolutely oppose two Chinas, one China, one Taiwan, Taiwan independence, and the separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence and their separatist activities.#Somalia# — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) July 1, 2020

The one China principle is in keeping with the trend of the times and meets people's desire. To realize China's full reunification is an irresistible historical trend. Chinese people with 1.4 billion will firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.#Somalia — Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) July 1, 2020

In early July this year, Chinese Ambassador Qin Jian together with the President of Somalia Mohamed Abdillahi Farmajo issued a strong statement opposing the bilateral ties between Somaliland and Taiwan and reiterated their mutual commitment to the territorial integrity of China and Somalia.

Similar to Somalia’s territorial claim over Somaliland, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any diplomatic ties with Taipei.

It is unclear if Ambassador Jian’s mission to Somaliland is to deliver an ultimatum from Beijing given his country’s strong statement and commitment to Somalia’s territorial integrity and opposition to Somaliland’s independence.

PRC has gone through 70 years of history, CPC has gone through 99 years of history. China sacrificed more than 35 million lives in WW2, and the world sacrificed more. China is a peace-loving country, safeguarding its territory is the DNA of the Chinese nation.#Somalia#COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/R5V2f4bv6Q — Qin Jian (@AmbSomQinJian) July 1, 2020

China has more 9.6 million square kilometres of land, just like the sea. Taiwan's Island is the Pearl in this sea, too close to the motherland's mainland, same root, same species, same nation, same culture, same history, belonging to the same family, sharing blood ties.#Somalia — Qin Jian (@AmbSomQinJian) July 1, 2020

Taiwan is China's inherent territory. China exercised effective jurisdiction over Taiwan since the China's Ming and Qing governments hundreds of years ago. Every inch of China's territory can't be discarded. if is not China's territory, China doesn't want an inch. #Somalia — Qin Jian (@AmbSomQinJian) July 3, 2020

The fact has proved that it is impossible for individual forces to take advantage of the Taiwan question to hinder China's development. It is a violation of regional peace, stability and world peace. The Chinese never make trouble, but are not afraid of it.#Somalia#COVID-19 — Qin Jian (@AmbSomQinJian) July 3, 2020

Study and learn Chinese history, understand China. Chinese side adheres to peaceful reunification with Taiwan. Taiwan is a beautiful treasure island of China and a province of China, which is generally recognized by the international community. #Somalia#COVID-19 — Qin Jian (@AmbSomQinJian) July 3, 2020