Hundreds of Pakistani citizens stranded amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) were repatriated from the Republic of Somaliland.

The government of Somaliland has supported the ‘unprecedented’ effort to Repatriated Pakistani citizens stranded in the Republic of Somaliland.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is going to conduct a special repatriation operation to bring back thousands of citizens stranded across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic

There are over 100,000 Pakistanis stranded in 88 countries, with a majority in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia,

Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf speaking Media earlier in the month said. “In the first phase, 30 special flights will be operated from May 2 to May 10 to bring back our citizens,”

He said 15,000 Pakistanis had already been repatriated from 38 countries.

Of the remaining, around 70,000 and 15,000 are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Several countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, have given permission for special flights by the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) still does not have access to many of 88 countries where our citizens are stranded. But we are making alternative arrangements to bring them back,” said Moeed Yusuf.

“Laborers and daily wagers, who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis or those whose visas have or are about to expire, will be brought back on priority.”

There are over 3.1 million Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, which alone hosts nearly two million Pakistanis, tops the list of countries with highest remittances to Pakistan, over $4.5 billion annually, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $3.47 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.