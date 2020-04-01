Hargeisa, Somaliland, April 1, 2020 – The president of the Republic of Somaliland, has granted pardon to 574 prisoners on Wednesday, due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a presidential degree, Muse Bihi Abdi ordered the state attorney general starting from Wednesday to release 574 prisoners through Somaliland territories.

“This is an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic and those who are due to release are nonthreatening and low crimes inmates,” said a statement by the president’s office of the country in Hargeisa.

On Tuesday, Somaliland said a Chinese citizen and a Somaliland national who traveled back from Britain have tested positive for the virus.

The Republic of Somaliland also closed all its land borders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Somaliland is a former British protectorate in the northwestern Somalia, declared its independence from the rest of the Horn of African country.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, which causes COVID-19, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, indicates the Johns Hopkins University database.

The Johns Hopkins University data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide has surpassed 877,422, with the death toll over 44,156, and more than 185,377 recoveries.

Coronavirus condition overview by World Health Organization

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illnesses.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available. Source: WHO