19.5 C
Hargeysa
Monday, August 3, 2020
WorldRemitAds

LATEST

Load more

NATIONAL

Somaliland A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa -The Multipolar Contest For Africa’s Eastern Region

Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa

admin -
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

It's Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

It’s Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

Somaliland Recognition Quest Boosted By Ethiopia And Egypt Scramble For Hargeisa

Somaliland Recognition Quest Boosted By Ethiopia And Egypt’s Scramble For Hargeisa

Load more

REGIONAL NEWS

SOMALIA

Somaliland A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa -The Multipolar Contest For Africa’s Eastern Region

Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa

admin -
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

It's Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

It’s Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

The AU Should Support Somaliland–Somalia Talks

The AU Should Support Somaliland–Somalia Talks

U.S. State Department Spent $1.5 Billion On Somali Democracy And Built A Dictatorship

U.S. State Department Spent $1.5 Billion On Somali Democracy And Built...

Load more

ETHIOPIA

Load more

DJIBOUTI

Somaliland A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa -The Multipolar Contest For Africa’s Eastern Region

Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa

admin -
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
It's Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

It’s Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

Somaliland And Somalia To Benefit From New UK Support To Tackle Locusts

Somaliland And Somalia To Benefit From New UK Support To Tackle...

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

Somaliland Ports The Horn Of Africa Most Valuable Real Estate

Somaliland’s Ports: The Horn Of Africa’s Most Valuable Real Estate

Load more

KENYA

Load more
WorldRemitAds

LOCAL BUSINESS

INTERVIEWS

Somaliland Is A Pioneer Of Peace – Ambassador Barkhad Kaariye

Somaliland Is A Pioneer Of Peace – Ambassador Barkhad Kaariye

admin -
“With or without Somalia’s recognition we have done well for ourselves. Somaliland is a pioneer of peace” says Ambassador Barkhad Kaariye

Somaliland Will Accommodate Its Different Allies Without Harming Each Other’s Interests

admin -
Somaliland will accommodate the different interests of our friends and allies without harming any other country’s national interests and/or security
Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim - First Interview

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview

Ethiopia And Somaliland Consolidating Bilateral Ties For Lasting Regional Peace, Development

Ethiopia And Somaliland Consolidating Bilateral Ties For Lasting Regional Peace, Development

The Cruel Beast Of COVID-19 In Somaliland A Q and A With Edna Adan

The “Cruel Beast” Of COVID-19 In Somaliland: A Q&A With Edna...

Ramla Ali Shares Her Story, From Child Refugee To Boxing Champion

Ramla Ali Shares Her Story, From Child Refugee To Boxing Champion

DEMOCRACY & ELECTIONS

International Partners Welcome Somaliland Political Parties Agreement

International Partners Welcome Somaliland’s Political Parties Agreement

admin -
Here is a joint press statement issued by The International partners supporting on Somaliland’s political parties agreement to conduct Elections in 2020
The Political Anxiety And Tension In Somalia Election 2021

The Political Anxiety And Tension In Somalia Election 2021

admin -
Somaliland academicians, experts, and senior politicians have been holding a conversation with themselves regard the coming Somalia election 2021.
Somaliland Government Cautions International Community On Inclusion In Planned Somalia Elections

Somaliland Government Cautions International Community On Inclusion In Planned Somalia Elections

Joint Statement On Somalia’s Electoral Law

Joint Statement On Somalia’s Electoral Law

Somalia Not Ready For One Person One Vote

Somalia Not Ready For One Person One Vote

UK Election Will British Muslims Back Boris Johnson

UK Election: Will British Muslims Back Boris Johnson?

STAY CONNECTED

0FansLike
65,708FollowersFollow
32,600SubscribersSubscribe

OpEd

Somaliland A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa -The Multipolar Contest For Africa’s Eastern Region

Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa

admin -
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
It's Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

It’s Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

U.S. State Department Spent $1.5 Billion On Somali Democracy And Built A Dictatorship

U.S. State Department Spent $1.5 Billion On Somali Democracy And Built...

US Taipei Act May Reward Somaliland With International Recognition

US Taipei Act May Reward Somaliland With International Recognition

Open Letter To The African Commission On Human And Peoples Rights

Open Letter To The African Commission On Human And Peoples’ Rights

Load more
- Advertisement -WorldRemitAds

WOMEN

COVID-19

COVID-19 and The State Of Non-Recognition The Case Of Somaliland – PART 2

COVID-19 and The State Of Non-Recognition: The Case Of Somaliland –...

admin -
This second part of a two-part article will focus on the practical effects of non-recognition for Somaliland ’s ability to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 and The State Of Non Recognition The Case Of Somaliland – Part 1

COVID-19 and The State Of Non-Recognition: The Case Of Somaliland –...

WHO Chatbot On Facebook Ignores Taiwan And Somaliland, Politicizing COVID-19 Updates

WHO Chatbot On Facebook Ignores Taiwan And Somaliland, Politicizing COVID-19 Updates

UAE Seeks To Escape Saudi Shadow As A Global Player

UAE Seeks To Escape Saudi Shadow As A Global Player

Somaliland Removes All COVID-19 Related Restrictions

Somaliland Removes All COVID-19 Related Restrictions

RESEARCHES, REPORTS & PAPERS

SOMALILAND IN ARCHIVES

ISLAM & RELIGION

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim - First Interview

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview

admin -
Former Italian hostage Aisha Silvia Romano opens up in the first interview and explains why she became Muslim. Interviewer Davide Piccardo
An Open Letter to President Our Religious Affairs Should Be At The Core Of Our Sovereignty

An Open Letter to President: Our Religious Affairs Should Be At...

Embryologists: A Muslim Woman Is The Cleanest Woman On Earth

Embryologists: A Muslim Woman Is The Cleanest Woman On Earth

Muslim Population Become The Fastest-Growing Faith In England – Government Study

Muslim Population Become The Fastest-Growing Faith In England – Government Study

Muhammad Breaks Into Top 10 US Baby Names

Muhammad Breaks Into Top 10 US Baby Names

POPULAR VIDEOS

LATEST VIDEOS

WORLD NEWS

Africa

Somaliland A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa -The Multipolar Contest For Africa’s Eastern Region

Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa

admin -
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

It's Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

It’s Time For A U.S. Navy Port Call In Somaliland

Somaliland Recognition Quest Boosted By Ethiopia And Egypt Scramble For Hargeisa

Somaliland Recognition Quest Boosted By Ethiopia And Egypt’s Scramble For Hargeisa

Load more

Middle East

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

admin -
Experts are launching research project that will examine how the increase in Arabian Gulf investments in port infrastructures in the Horn of Africa has
Oil Spill From Yemen Tanker Would Be 4 Times Worse Than Exxon Valdez UN

Oil Spill From Yemen Tanker ‘Would Be 4 Times Worse Than...

Gulf Rivalries Could Undermine Horn Of Africa Stability

Gulf Rivalries Could Undermine Horn Of Africa’s Stability

Navigating Naval Chokepoints In The Age Of COVID-19 The Bab-Al-Mandab And Other Dangerous Straits

Navigating Naval Chokepoints In The Age Of COVID-19: The Bab-Al-Mandab And...

China Next Military Move A Base In The Persian Gulf

China’s Next Military Move: A Base In The Persian Gulf?

Load more

Europe

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime Minister

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament’s Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime...

admin -
The European Union (EU) and the United States have criticized Somali parliament’s vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire
Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel Emerge

Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel...

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim - First Interview

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview

Liverpool Clinches League Title, Ends 30-Year Drought

#Liverpool Clinches League Title, Ends 30-Year Drought

Seven nations vie for five UN Security Council seats

Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats

Load more

Asia & Pacific

Seven nations vie for five UN Security Council seats

Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats

admin -
The UN General Assembly (GA) on Wednesday will elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for a 2021-2022 term, with battles
China Lashes Out At John Bolton: U.S. Treats Africa Like A ‘Colony’

China Lashes Out At John Bolton: U.S. Treats Africa Like A...

Assessment Of The Military Implication Of Chinese Investment In The Port

Assessment Of The Military Implication Of Chinese Investment In The Port...

China’s Strategy In Djibouti: Mixing Commercial And Military Interests

China’s Growing African Footprint Could Lock The US Out From Its...

Load more

The Americas

Seven nations vie for five UN Security Council seats

Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats

admin -
The UN General Assembly (GA) on Wednesday will elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for a 2021-2022 term, with battles
Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes A Bruising Life In New Memoir

Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes A Bruising Life In New Memoir

Pompeo To Tap New Envoy For Troubled Central African Region

Pompeo To Tap New Envoy For Troubled Central African Region

Superpowers In The Horn

China’s Growing African Footprint Could Lock The US Out From Its...

Load more
WorldRemitAds

Business

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

admin -
Somalia has announced that it would hold its offshore licensing round August, marking the starting point of Africa’s perhaps most adventurous oil frontiers.
From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

WorldRemit Gifts £400,000 To NHS Workers In The UK

WorldRemit Gifts £400,000 To NHS Workers In The UK

Sterling Eyes Opportunistic Deals In Somaliland

Sterling Eyes Opportunistic Deals In Somaliland

Air Cargo Capacity Drying Up For Non-Emergency Shipments

Air Cargo Capacity Drying Up For Non-Emergency Shipments

Load more

Technology

Use Of Chinese Devices In Somaliland Unsafe In Current Climate

Use Of Chinese Devices In Somaliland Unsafe In Current Climate

admin -
An early warning to Somaliland government officials in their use of Chinese smartphones and devices especially while conducting government businesses.
Ethiopia Enters Third Week Of Internet Shutdown After Unrest

Ethiopia Enters Third Week Of Internet Shutdown After Unrest

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet On Minneapolis For Glorifying Violence

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet On Minneapolis For ‘Glorifying Violence’

British Academics Sharing Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Online

British Academics Sharing Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Online

Mast Fire Probe Amid 5G Coronavirus Claims

Mast Fire Probe Amid 5G Coronavirus Claims

Load more

Fashion

Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijab-Wearing Woman On The Cover Of Essence Magazine

Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijab-Wearing Woman On The Cover...

admin -
Halima Aden is starting the year off strong with a gorgeous cover of Essence Magazine, becoming the first hijab-wearing woman to feature on the
Halima Aden Refugee Turned Supermodel

Halima Aden: Refugee Turned Supermodel

Dirac: Exploring Culture And Belonging Through Clothing

Dirac: Exploring Culture And Belonging Through Clothing

Kafia Mahdi, The Somali Refugee Turned Fashion Model

Kafia Mahdi, The Somali Refugee Turned Fashion Model

Shahira Yusuf Shows Off London's Spring 2019 Runways

Shahira Yusuf Shows Off London’s Spring 2019 Runways

Load more

Travel & Tourism

Load more
- Advertisement -WorldRemitAds

LATEST REVIEWS

Ayan, Of The Lucky A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf

“Ayan Of The Lucky” A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf

admin -
‘Ayan of the Lucky,’ chronicles the journey of Somali-American refugee girl who aspires to become a doctor. A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf
A Realistic Depiction Of The Somalia Of The 80s: Nadifa Mohamed’s The Orchard Of Lost Souls

A Realistic Depiction Of The Somalia Of The 80s: Nadifa Mohamed’s...

Rejecting The Stains Of Silence – A Review Of Maxamed Xaashi Dhamac ‘Gaarriye’: Biography And Poems

Rejecting The Stains Of Silence – A Review Of Maxamed Xaashi...

Commitment and the Poet - A Review of Maxamed Ibraahin Warsame Hadraawi The Poet and the Man

Commitment and the Poet – A Review of Maxamed Ibraahin Warsame...

Invisible Countries: Journeys To The Edge Of Nationhood By Joshua Keating

Invisible Countries: Journeys To The Edge Of Nationhood By Joshua Keating

Follow us on Instagram @instagram.com/saxafimedia

WorldRemitAds

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Saxafi Media Network 2020, All Rights Reserved | Designed by SomSite
%d bloggers like this: