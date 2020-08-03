Trending Now
LATEST
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands
China-Taiwan contest is adding fuel to volatile local affairs in places like the Solomon Islands, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic
NATIONAL
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
REGIONAL NEWS
SOMALIA
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
ETHIOPIA
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
DJIBOUTI
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
KENYA
Somaliland And Somalia To Benefit From New UK Support To Tackle...
Somaliland and Somalia are set to benefit from new UK funding to tackle this year’s unprecedented locust outbreaks across Africa and Asia.
LOCAL BUSINESS
INTERVIEWS
Somaliland Is A Pioneer Of Peace – Ambassador Barkhad Kaariye
“With or without Somalia’s recognition we have done well for ourselves. Somaliland is a pioneer of peace” says Ambassador Barkhad Kaariye
Somaliland Will Accommodate Its Different Allies Without Harming Each Other’s Interests
Somaliland will accommodate the different interests of our friends and allies without harming any other country’s national interests and/or security
DEMOCRACY & ELECTIONS
International Partners Welcome Somaliland’s Political Parties Agreement
Here is a joint press statement issued by The International partners supporting on Somaliland’s political parties agreement to conduct Elections in 2020
The Political Anxiety And Tension In Somalia Election 2021
Somaliland academicians, experts, and senior politicians have been holding a conversation with themselves regard the coming Somalia election 2021.
OpEd
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
WOMEN
COVID-19
COVID-19 and The State Of Non-Recognition: The Case Of Somaliland –...
This second part of a two-part article will focus on the practical effects of non-recognition for Somaliland ’s ability to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AU Should Support Somaliland–Somalia Talks
The AU can contribute constructively to the ongoing negotiations between Somaliland-Somalia by providing technical support and acting
SOMALILAND IN ARCHIVES
ISLAM & RELIGION
Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview
Former Italian hostage Aisha Silvia Romano opens up in the first interview and explains why she became Muslim. Interviewer Davide Piccardo
Africa
- All
- About Somaliland
- Adduunka
- Africa
- Archives
- Arrimaha Bulshada
- Arrimaha Caafimaadka
- Arrimaha Islaamka
- Art & Culture
- Asia and Pacific
- Book Reviews
- Books
- Business
- Caafimaadka
- Cilmiga Iyo Dabeecadda
- Ciyaaro
- Coronavirus
- Deraasadaha
- Education
- Elections
- Entertainment
- Environment
- Ethiopia
- Europe
- Events
- Family Issues
- Fanka & Suuggaanta
- Fashion
- Food
- Ganacsiga & Dhaqaalaha
- Geeska Afrika
- Gorfeynta Wargeyska
- Health & Fitness
- History & Biography
- Home & Garden
- Interviews
- Islaamka
- Islam
- Jobs
- Law
- Layaabka Dunida
- Lifestyle
- Local Business
- Local News
- Maqaalo
- Maqal i& Muuqaal
- Middle East
- Movies
- Muqaalo
- News In English
- Opinion
- Photography
- Ramadaanta
- Red Sea
- Research, Reports & Papers
- Sawirka Maanta
- Social Media
- Somalia
- Somaliland
- Sports
- Taariikhda
- Tech
- The Americas
- Tignoolajiyada
- Travel & Tourism
- Videos
- Warar
- Warar iyo Dhacdooyin
- Wararkii U Dambeeyay
- Waxbarashadda & Tacliinta
- Women
- World
- World Business
- Xiisaha
- أخبار عالمية
- أخبار محلية
- الإقتصاد و الأعمال
- صوماللاند
More
Somaliland – A New Scramble In The Horn Of Africa
Somaliland - The story of the new scramble in the Horn of Africa is a complex one which needs to be told in all its complexities.
Middle East
- All
- About Somaliland
- Adduunka
- Africa
- Archives
- Arrimaha Bulshada
- Arrimaha Caafimaadka
- Arrimaha Islaamka
- Art & Culture
- Asia and Pacific
- Book Reviews
- Books
- Business
- Caafimaadka
- Cilmiga Iyo Dabeecadda
- Ciyaaro
- Coronavirus
- Deraasadaha
- Education
- Elections
- Entertainment
- Environment
- Ethiopia
- Europe
- Events
- Family Issues
- Fanka & Suuggaanta
- Fashion
- Food
- Ganacsiga & Dhaqaalaha
- Geeska Afrika
- Gorfeynta Wargeyska
- Health & Fitness
- History & Biography
- Home & Garden
- Interviews
- Islaamka
- Islam
- Jobs
- Law
- Layaabka Dunida
- Lifestyle
- Local Business
- Local News
- Maqaalo
- Maqal i& Muuqaal
- Middle East
- Movies
- Muqaalo
- News In English
- Opinion
- Photography
- Ramadaanta
- Red Sea
- Research, Reports & Papers
- Sawirka Maanta
- Social Media
- Somalia
- Somaliland
- Sports
- Taariikhda
- Tech
- The Americas
- Tignoolajiyada
- Travel & Tourism
- Videos
- Warar
- Warar iyo Dhacdooyin
- Wararkii U Dambeeyay
- Waxbarashadda & Tacliinta
- Women
- World
- World Business
- Xiisaha
- أخبار عالمية
- أخبار محلية
- الإقتصاد و الأعمال
- صوماللاند
More
From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...
Experts are launching research project that will examine how the increase in Arabian Gulf investments in port infrastructures in the Horn of Africa has
Europe
- About Somaliland
- Adduunka
- Africa
- Archives
- Arrimaha Bulshada
- Arrimaha Caafimaadka
- Arrimaha Islaamka
- Art & Culture
- Asia and Pacific
- Book Reviews
- Books
- Business
- Caafimaadka
- Cilmiga Iyo Dabeecadda
- Ciyaaro
- Coronavirus
- Deraasadaha
- Education
- Elections
- Entertainment
- Environment
- Ethiopia
- Europe
- Events
- Family Issues
- Fanka & Suuggaanta
- Fashion
- Food
- Ganacsiga & Dhaqaalaha
- Geeska Afrika
- Gorfeynta Wargeyska
- Health & Fitness
- History & Biography
- Home & Garden
- Interviews
- Islaamka
- Islam
- Jobs
- Law
- Layaabka Dunida
- Lifestyle
- Local Business
- Local News
- Maqaalo
- Maqal i& Muuqaal
- Middle East
- Movies
- Muqaalo
- News In English
- Opinion
- Photography
- Ramadaanta
- Red Sea
- Research, Reports & Papers
- Sawirka Maanta
- Social Media
- Somalia
- Somaliland
- Sports
- Taariikhda
- Tech
- The Americas
- Tignoolajiyada
- Travel & Tourism
- Videos
- Warar
- Warar iyo Dhacdooyin
- Wararkii U Dambeeyay
- Waxbarashadda & Tacliinta
- Women
- World
- World Business
- Xiisaha
- أخبار عالمية
- أخبار محلية
- الإقتصاد و الأعمال
- صوماللاند
More
EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament’s Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime...
The European Union (EU) and the United States have criticized Somali parliament’s vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire
Asia & Pacific
Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats
The UN General Assembly (GA) on Wednesday will elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for a 2021-2022 term, with battles
The Americas
Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats
The UN General Assembly (GA) on Wednesday will elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for a 2021-2022 term, with battles
Business
Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?
Somalia has announced that it would hold its offshore licensing round August, marking the starting point of Africa’s perhaps most adventurous oil frontiers.
Technology
Use Of Chinese Devices In Somaliland Unsafe In Current Climate
An early warning to Somaliland government officials in their use of Chinese smartphones and devices especially while conducting government businesses.
Fashion
Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijab-Wearing Woman On The Cover...
Halima Aden is starting the year off strong with a gorgeous cover of Essence Magazine, becoming the first hijab-wearing woman to feature on the
Travel & Tourism
LATEST REVIEWS
“Ayan Of The Lucky” A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf
‘Ayan of the Lucky,’ chronicles the journey of Somali-American refugee girl who aspires to become a doctor. A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf