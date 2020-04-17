Addis Ababa, April 18, 2020 – Djibouti’s Ministry of Health on Friday announced 141 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Horn of Africa nation to 732.

The Djiboutian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Friday, disclosed that from the total 1,056 people who were tested for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, some 141 of them were tested positive for the virus.

The ministry also announced that some 76 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered as of the stated period, in which three of the patients recovered during the past 24 hours.

Djibouti reported 72 and 156 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Djibouti has so far conducted a total of about 7,486 COVID-19 tests, according to the Djibouti Ministry of Health.

The Djiboutian Ministry of Health had over the weekend reported the second COVID-19 inflicted death, after the country reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday last week.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and hosts a number of foreign military bases, declared its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Somalia records 36 new coronavirus cases on Friday

Somalia on Friday registered 36 new coronavirus infections out 47 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours. The ministry of health said a total of 111 cases have been confirmed since mid-March when the country recorded its first case.

On Tuesday this week, the country saw a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases after 32 People tested positive for the virus. 32 of the new cases were registered in the capital Mogadishu.