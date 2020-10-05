The East African Community (EAC) has endorsed the candidature of Kenya’s Amina Mohamed to head the World Trade Organization, in the latest boost to her bid.

The council on Monday in a statement said the endorsement is in line with President Paul Kagame who is the chairperson of EAC Heads of State who proposed that the East African Community endorses Amina’s candidature.

“Reference is also made to the favorable responses received from all member states of EAC on the above request to support the candidature of the Republic of Kenya to the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization,” read part of the statement.

In this regard, “I would like to inform you that Ambassador Amina Mohamed is endorsed as the candidate of the EAC to this post…,” the statement signed by Vincent Biruta, minister and chairperson of the EAC Council of ministers said.

Last week World Marathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge endorsed Amina for the job.

In his endorsement, Kipchoge said that Amina has demonstrated the power to excel even in the toughest conditions.

“I see in her the rare trait of exceptional endurance only exhibited by people with outstanding mental and physical stamina. The kind of people who break records in the most unlikely situations,” Eliud said.

“It takes a champion to recognize another. I believe that Amina Mohamed is the best person suited to lead the World Trade Organization at this time.”

The ‘King of the Marathon’ went on to say that in the two decades he has known Ambassador Amina Mohamed she has been a trailblazer who has broken all limits to be the most qualified politician, consensus-builder, and technical expert in the world of international trade.

In July, the East Africa Business Council endorsed Amina’s nomination for the position saying her joining the WTO will be timely as Africa is keenly focusing on the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It said the sports Cabinet Secretary is a strong advocate for the actualization of the AfCFTA and has also chaired the WTO’s 10th Ministerial Conference held in Nairobi in 2015, the Dispute Settlement Body, and the WTO’s General Council in 2005.

EABC said her passion for international trade, exemplary strategic leadership, diplomatic and negotiation skills make her the right candidate.

