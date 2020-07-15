Ertugrul star Düzyatan is currently in talks with Turkish Broadcaster (ATV), home of the sequel to Resurrection: Ertugrul to reprise his role as the titular character in the popular series that took the world by storm

Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan is set to return to screens as details start to emerge about his long-awaited appearance in the sequel of the hit Turkish drama.

According to reports, Ertugrul star Düzyatan is currently in talks with Turkish Broadcaster (ATV), home of the sequel to Resurrection: Ertugrul called Establishment: Osman, to reprise his role as the titular character in the popular series that took the world by storm.

However, while no progress has been made yet with regards to Düzyatan’s return to the sequel, fans of the heartthrob Ertugrul star still got a bit of good news as he was reportedly offered a lead role as Oruç Reis in TRT’s new series “Barbaros” after fellow actor Çağatay Ulusoy dropped out of talks to join the new show.

He will play the elder brother of the famous Ottoman admiral Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha, who conquered Tunis in 1534 and is known as Father Oruç.

For the time being it seems fans of the popular series will have to wait a bit more before Düzyatan graces their screens as Ertuğrul again; however, in the meantime, they can rest easy knowing he will be in what promises to be yet another hit series in the making.

Taking place in 13th century Anatolia, Resurrection: Ertugrul tells the story of the period prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire around the life of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire’s first leader.

The series illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul and his warriors against a plethora of adversaries from the Knights Templar to Mongol invaders.

First aired in December 2014 on Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT, the series has gathered a wide following inside Turkey, becoming the channel’s most popular TV series to date.

Turkey is one of the top five series-exporting countries in the world, enthralling audiences from Latin America to Central Asia.

Dozens of Turkish series are being followed by more than 500 million viewers in over 150 countries, according to Turkey’s Culture Ministry.

Resurrection: Ertugrul has attracted particular acclaim with viewers from over 70 countries.