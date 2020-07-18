Ethiopian PM visit to Asmara came two weeks after Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki returned from an official working visit to Egypt

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led on Saturday a delegation to Eritrea following reports of restoration of relative calm of the unrest in the Oromo region of Ethiopia which led to the massacre of hundreds of citizens, mostly non-ethnic Oromos.

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki accorded the Ethiopian PM a warm welcome upon arrival at Asmara International Airport.

A picture shared by Eritrean Minister of Information shows the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (with his wife Zinash Tayachew) and President Isaias Afeworki wearing face masks after using hand sanitizer.

Eritrean Minister for information Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted:

“Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours today for a working visit to the country. President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport”

The Ethiopian PM is accompanied by State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussien, and the speaker of Ethiopian People House of Representatives, Tagesse Chafo.

Regarding the purpose of Prime Minister Abiy’s visit, Yemane Gebremeskel said “The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation.”

The office of the Ethiopian PM in Addis Ababa has not yet released information regarding Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Eritrea.

It is to be recalled that in May 2020 Eritrean President arrived in Ethiopia for an official visit amid what appeared to be a deliberate rumor of his death which is believed to be from TPLF cyber forces.