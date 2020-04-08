The intersection of two significant trends are affecting the regional dynamics of the Horn of Africa: the political transition underway in Ethiopia since 2018 and evolving Red Sea and Gulf security dynamics. Ethiopia’s transition has affected its relations in the Horn of Africa and the broader Red Sea region. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have taken a much more assertive approach to regional security since 2015, contributing to a major diplomatic rift with Qatar since 2017. Elucidating how states in the Horn of Africa are affected by and responding to external influences largely hinges on understanding the Ethiopian transition. The implications for the future of regional integration in the Horn of Africa must also be considered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Jason Mosley is an Associate Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Conflict, Peace and Security area, working on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

Abbreviations ADP Amhara Democratic Party ANDM Amhara National Democratic Movement AU African Union AUHIP African Union High-level Implementation Panel CIC Council of Interstate Cooperation EFFORT TPLF’s Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray EPP Ethiopian Prosperity Party EPRDF Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front Ezema Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party FDI Foreign direct investment FGS Federal Government of Somalia FMS Federal member states GCC Gulf Co-operation Council (also known as the Co-operation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf) GDP Gross domestic product GERD Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GTP Growth and Transformation Plan IDP Internally displaced person IFI International financial institution IGAD Intergovernmental Authority on Development IMF International Monetary Fund LAPSSET Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport METEC Metals and Engineering Corporation MIDROC Mohammed International Development Research and Organization Companies MW(e) Megawatts NAMA National Amhara Movement NBI Nile Basin Initiative NEBE National Electoral Board of Ethiopia NGO Non-governmental organization ODP Oromo Democratic Party OFC Oromo Federalist Congress OLF Oromo Liberation Front ONP Oromo National Party OPDO Oromo People’s Democratic Organization RSF Sudanese Rapid Support Forces SEPDM Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement SNNPR Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples TPLF Tigray People’s Liberation Front UAE United Arab Emirates