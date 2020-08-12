Based on the Chinese historic attitude against the secession of Taiwan and its firm and explicit stance against the secession of Kosovo in 2009, it might be that the Chinese rejecting stance towards secession applies to all cases of secession, both domestic and foreign. However, on July 6th, 2011, China was one of the first countries to recognize South Sudan after its secession from Sudan. This went against China’s former anti-secessionist attitude and its general approach towards its foreign relations. Meanwhile, not far from South Sudan in the Horn of Africa, another strong case for international recognition has remained unanswered for more than two decades: In 1991, Somaliland has withdrawn itself from its former union with Somalia, created in July 1960 after both countries gained independence from their former colonies, Britain and Italy respectively. Despite Somaliland’s attainments in its democratic and economic development of the last two decades and the seemingly present basic elements of statehood, it still does not enjoy China’s recognition to this day. Even when a constitutional referendum in 2001 reaffirmed the support of ninety-seven percent of the population in favor of independence, China did not react. Therefore, the question of this thesis is: What factors explain the Chinese shift in attitude towards secession in the most recent example of South Sudan, whilst not recognizing the previous secession of Somaliland?
|Type:
|Master thesis
|Title:
|The fine line of Chinese recognition: A case study on Somaliland and South Sudan
|Author:
|Coebergh, Lara
|Issue Date:
|2014
|Keywords:
|China’s foreign policy
|Supervisor:
|Spirova, Maria
|Faculty:
|Faculty of Social Sciences
|Department:
|Political Science (Master)
|Specialization:
|Political Science (Master)
Abbreviations
AAA Addis Ababa Agreement
AU African Union
CDB China Development Bank
CNPC China National Petroleum Company
CPA Comprehensive Peace Agreement
CPC Communist Party of China
CPR Chinese People’s Republic
EU European Union
Exim bank China Export-Import Bank
FOCAC Forum of Chinese and African Cooperation
GoS Government of Sudan
GoSS Government of South Sudan
ICJ International Court of Justice
IMF International Monetary Fund
IGAD Inter-Governmental Authority on Development
LAS League of Arab States
NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization
NIF National Islamic Front
OAU Organization of African Unity
PLA People’s Liberation Army
PRC People’s Republic of China
ROC Republic of China
SNM Somali National Movement
SPLA Sudan People’s Liberation Army
SPLM Sudan People’s Liberation Movement
SOE State Owned Enterprises
SRC Supreme Revolutionary Council
TNG Somali Transitional Government
UDI Unilateral Declaration of Independence
UN United Nations
UNSC United Nations Security Council
US United States
WTO World Trade Organization
Index
1. Introduction
2. Literature Study
-
- China’s current view on secessionism
- China’s Domestic Situation
- Principles under Discussion
- China’s role in Africa
- History
- Current situation
- China’s peaceful rise
- China’s current view on secessionism
3. Methodology and Research Design
-
- Variables
- Research Design
- Case Selection
- Data Collection and methods
- Case study
- Somaliland
- History
- China’s attitude towards the secession process
- China’s involvement
- China’s growing power
- Conclusion
- Somaliland
5.1 South Sudan
-
-
- History
- China’s attitude towards the secession process
- China’s involvement
- China’s growing power
- Conclusion
-
- Discussion and Conclusion
Bibliography
Appendix
