The Somaliland government has suspended all United Nations (UN) agencies’ activities and programs in Somaliland until further notice.

A letter by the Ministry of Planning and National Development of the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday, signed by its Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali (Gafadi), stated that all programs and work plans for the United Nations agencies in Somaliland have been suspended until further notice.

The letter, which was widely circulated on social media tonight, said that all sorts of activities concerns on the UN country programs and work plans are not allowed effective from today 25th October 2020.

“The Ministry of Planning and National Development fulfilling its mandate to coordinate the development and humanitarian activities implementing by the development partners is hereby sharing with all UN Agencies, that all discussions and consultations regarding the UN country programs and work plans are suspended until further notice. All sorts of events on the above-mentioned issues are not allowed effective from today 25th October 2020,” said the minister in his letter to All UN agencies in Somaliland.

The minister’s letter follows a statement from Somaliland’s Cabinet of Ministers, warning of an agreement between Somalia and the United Nations on the 15th of this month.

In an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland chaired by President Muse Bihi Abdi on Saturday, October 17, 2020, the Council stated that the recent agreement reached between the UN and the Somalia Federal government on sustainable development cooperation framework was an affront to Somaliland’s sovereignty and interference in its internal and developmental affairs

“The Cabinet of Ministers discussed at length an agreement which the United Nation’s Special Representative, James Swan, and Somalia penned on 15 October 2020 on the UN’s Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNCF) which manifests an affront on the sovereignty and internal affairs of the Republic of Somaliland,” a statement issued by the cabinet said.

“Somaliland is not a member of the Somalia federal system, would not and had never been one,” the government statement said.

The Cabinet stated that the Republic of Somaliland has overtimes in the past shared its nationhood status and views with the international community and that it once more reiterates the existence of Somaliland and Somalia as two distinctly separate countries.

“Somaliland has for the past thirty years shared-nothing – whatsoever – with Somalia,” the statement shouted out.

The Republic of Somaliland, it continued to heavily underline ‘will not be daunted by any political, media or economic pressure aiming to cripple the sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland’.

