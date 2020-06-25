It Happened Today – this day in history – June 25

This Day In History – Fifteenth Century

1483: Parliament declares Edward V as illegitimate based on his parent’s alleged bigamous marriage.

This Day In History – Seventeenth Century

1646: Thomas Fairfax’s New Model Army occupies Oxford.

This Day In History – Nineteenth Century

1867: Barbed wire is patented by Lucien B Smith of Ohio.

1868: Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are readmitted to the US.

1876: The US 7th Cavalry under Major General George Custer is wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Chiefs Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse at the Battle of the Little Big Horn.

This Day In History – Twentieth Century

1900: Russia mobilizes its army in eastern Siberia preparatory to acting against the Chinese, but also in an attempt to diminish the influence of Japan on the Asian mainland.

1903: Birth of author George Orwell (Eric Blair) in India.

1905: Warsaw & Lodz revolt against Russian occupation.

1910: Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird” premieres at the Opéra de Paris, Paris.

1916: Tsar Nicolaas II fires minister of foreign affairs Sasonov.

1920: The League of Nations places The International Court of Justice in The Hague.

1926: American amateur Bobby Jones wins his first of three British Open golf titles at Royal Lytham St Annes.

1929: US President Herbert Hoover authorizes the building of the Boulder Dam.

1932: Gene Sarazen shoots a tournament record final round 66 to win the US Open. On the same day, India begins its first cricket test against England at Lord’s.

1941: Finland declares war on the Soviet Union.

1942: The RAF stages a 1,000 bomb raid on Bremen. On the same day, Major General Dwight D Eisenhower is appointed commander of US forces in Europe.

1943: Racial unrest breaks out in Detroit.

1948: Joe Louis KOs Jersey Joe Walcott in Round 11 for the heavyweight boxing title.

1950: North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

1957: New Zealand beats Great Britain 29-21 to win the Rugby League World Cup.

1960: Madagascar gains independence from France. On the same day, Somaliland is granted independence by Britain, but the official Independence Day of Somaliland was appointed to June 26, 1960, after Queen Elizabeth signed the proclamation of Somaliland’s Independence from Britain.

1966: Singer Jackie Wilson was arrested for inciting a riot and refusing to obey a police order at a nightclub in Port Arthur, Texas. Wilson had a crowd of 400 whipped into a frenzy and refused to stop singing when told to do so by police. He was later convicted of drunkenness and fined $30.

1967: 200 million people saw The Beatles perform ‘All You Need Is Love’ via satellite as part of the TV global link-up, ‘Our World’.

1968: Comedy actor Tony Hancock commits suicide in an Australian hotel room aged 44.

1969: The Hollies recorded ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ with Elton John on piano. On the same day, at Wimbledon, Pancho Gonzalez beats Charles Pasarell in a 112 game (5hr12m) marathon.

1973: John Dean begins testifying before Senate Watergate Committee.

1975: Mozambique becomes independent from Portugal.

1976: The Soweto Uprising in South Africa leaves 174 blacks and two whites dead. On the same say, lyricist Johnny Mercer dies aged 66.

1977: Australia beats Great Britain 13-12 to win the Rugby League World Cup.

1978: Argentina wins the football World Cup, beating The Netherlands 3-1 in Buenos Aires.

1979: Failed attack on NATO commander Alexander Haig Jr. in Obourg, Belgium by German terrorist Rolf Klemens Wagner, a former member of the Red Army Faction.

1982: US Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr resigns.

1983: India defeats the West Indies by 43 runs to win the cricket World Cup at Lord’s.

1988: Hillel Slovak, guitarist and founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers died from a heroin overdose. On the same day, The Netherlands beats the Soviet Union, 2-0 to win the European Championships in Munich.

1990: Nelson Mandela meets with President Bush at the White House.

1991: Martina Navratilova wins a record 100th singles match at Wimbledon, beating Elna Reinach of South Africa 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. On the same day, Slovenia and Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia.

1994: Five people attending the Glastonbury Festival were injured when a man pulled a gun and started shooting into the crowd. On the same day, Japanese premier Tsutomu Hata resigns.

1997: Oceanographer and inventor of the aqualung, Jacques Cousteau dies aged 87.

This Day In History – Twenty-First Century

2004: Rapper DMX was arrested on charges that he and another man tried to steal a car from New York’s Kennedy airport.

2006: Music producer and arranger Arif Mardin died aged 74 from pancreatic cancer. On the same day, actress Nicole Kidman marries country artist Keith Urban in Australia.

2009: Michael Jackson died at the age of 50, after suffering drug-induced heart failure at his home. On the same day, actress Farrah Fawcett dies from cancer aged 62.

2014: Amnesty International apologized to Iggy Pop after it used an image of the singer in its anti-torture campaign without the singer’s permission.

2015: Actor Patrick Macnee dies aged 93.

2018: The House of Commons votes for a controversial third runway at Heathrow Airport.

2019: A fan goes into labor at Pink’s concert in Liverpool and gives birth at the venue.

This Day In History: Birthdays

BIRTHDAYS: Peter Blake, artist, 88; Eddie Floyd, singer/songwriter, 83; Carly Simon, singer/songwriter, 75; Ian McDonald, musician (King Crimson/Foreigner) 74; Alan Lanier, musician (Blue Oyster Cult) 74; Tim Finn, singer/songwriter (Split Enz) 68; David Paich, keyboards/vocals (Toto) 66; Ricky Gervais, comedian/writer, 59; Phil Jupitus, comedian/broadcaster 58; Lucy Benjamin, actress, 50; Neil Lennon, football manager, 49; Jamie Redknapp, football pundit, 47; Linda Cardellini, actress, 45; Busy Philipps, actress, 41; Sheridan Smith, actress, 39; Charlie Salt, bassist (Blossoms) 29.