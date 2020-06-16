Joint Statement On Djibouti Talks Between Somaliland And Somalia Leaders: International partners welcome the commitment of the two leaders to continue the dialogue.

We welcome the meeting as an important step in strengthening communication and fostering understanding and encourage the technical committee named by the principals to deliver tangible benefits for their people.

The below Joint statement was signed by the United Kingdom, African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United States, United Nations.

Somaliland And Somalia’s international partners welcome the dialogue between President Muse Bihi Abdi and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo’, hosted by President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, and attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. We commend the regional support, and engagement that led to the talks.

We welcome the commitment of the two leaders to continue the dialogue.

