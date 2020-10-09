WorldRemitAds

Celebrations of the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Oct. 10 were held in countries around the world this week, including a first-of-its-kind event in Somaliland and a charity meal for the homeless residents of the Vatican.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Chief envoy to Somaliland Lou Chen-hwa (羅震華, second from left) cuts a cake with Somaliland Planning and National Development Minister Hassan Mohammed Ali (left), Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed (third from right), Health Minister Omar Ali Abdillahi (second from right) and Energy and Minerals Minister Jama Mohamoud Egal (right). Photo courtesy of Taiwan’s representative office in Somaliland

Hargeisa, Somaliland

SomlegalAds

The newly-opened Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland held a banquet in the capital Hargeisa on Oct. 7 to celebrate ROC National Day, the first event of its kind in the self-declared African state.

The banquet drew over 150 people, including government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives of the business sector, academia, and the media.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Somaliland Ministers attended Taiwan’s 109th National Birthday Celebration held in Hargeisa on 7th Oct 2020.

Vatican City

In the Vatican, Taiwan’s embassy hosted a meal on Thursday for homeless people in the city, in commemoration of both ROC National Day and the recent release of Pope Francis’ third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti (“all brothers”).

The event took place at Palazzo Migliori, a 19th-century palace sitting just off St. Peter’s Square, which was converted into a homeless shelter last year.

Guests were treated to Taiwan-style boxed lunches and were also given Made-in-Taiwan down sleeping bags donated by the embassy.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明) serves Taiwan-style boxed lunches to homeless residents of Vatican City. Photo courtesy of the ROC Embassy to the Holy See
PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Ambassador Lee speaks with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski in the dining hall of Palazzo Migliori. Photo courtesy of the ROC Embassy to the Holy See
PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Cardinal Krajewski (standing, with microphone) speaks to Palazzo Migliori residents before the meal. Photo courtesy of the ROC Embassy to the Holy See

California, U.S.A.

Taiwanese residents of both Los Angeles and Orange County, California held flag-raising ceremonies on Oct. 4 in honor of ROC National Day.

Despite limits on attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, livestreams of both events were widely viewed by the local Taiwanese community, organizers said.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
A flag-raising ceremony held Oct. 4 by Taiwanese residents of Orange County, California. Photo courtesy of the ROC Overseas Community Affairs Council of Orange County
PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
An honor guard in Taiwan-flag-themed face masks at the flag-raising ceremony. Photo courtesy of the ROC Overseas Community Affairs Council of Orange County

New York, U.S.A.

Representatives to the United Nations of six of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies attended an ROC National Day celebration in New York on Oct. 8.

More than two dozen other prominent figures, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, sent video and written messages that were watched and read aloud during the banquet.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Top envoy to New York James Lee (李光章) calls for Taiwan’s inclusion in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) in November. CNA photo Oct. 9, 2020
PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Lois Michele Young, the Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations. CNA Photo Oct. 9, 2020

Chennai, India

Taiwan’s representative office in Chennai, India hosted a tea banquet on Thursday, drawing guests from nearby Karnataka state, a major high-tech hub, and from Tamil Nadu, which hosts branches of Taiwanese firms including Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron.

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Photo courtesy of the ROC Representative Office in Chennai
PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Taiwan’s top envoy to Chennai, India Ben Wang (王北平, second from left) participates in a lamp lighting ceremony before the festivities begin. Photo courtesy of the ROC Representative Office in Chennai

Sydney, Australia

More than 20 members of the Parliament of New South Wales attend a ROC National Day dinner in Sydney on Oct. 8. At the event, Taiwan’s top envoy to Sydney, Fan Huei-chun (范惠君), expressed hope that Australia would begin talks with Taiwan on a free trade agreement and support its inclusion in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

PHOTO - Republic Of China (Taiwan) National Day Celebrations Around The World
Taiwan’s top envoy to Sydney Fan Huei-chun (center) poses on stage with guests. CNA photo Oct. 9, 2020

Enditem/ls

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.