The Abaad Strategic Forum for the Yemeni case organizes on Tuesday, January 12th, a virtual seminar on “Red Sea Security: Conflicts in the Horn of Africa and Yemen.”

The seminar hosts a group of experts specialized in Yemen and Africa to discuss the impacts of the ongoing conflicts in the coastal states of the Red Sea.

Dr. Adel Dashela, Director of The Abaad Strategic Forum, confirms that the seminar that is going to take place at 8:00 pm, Yemen time, will discuss the repercussions of the current conflicts in Yemen, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia and the whole region as well.

“The seminar will focus on the fragile situations of the coastal states of the Red Sea, the safety of commercial maritime routes, the geopolitical, security, and economic impacts. And address the armed militia threat to strategic maritime trade corridors as well as the danger of turning the region into a conducive environment for transcontinental terrorism,” said Dashela, in a press release.

The panelists include Khalid Musa Dafalla, Former ambassador and an expert on regional security and international affairs, Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen, an associate professor at Norwegian University of Life Science & author of the ‘Al Shabaab in Somalia’, Dr. Yahia Amer, Somali academician and researcher, Nabil Albukairi, Yemeni researcher and writer, and Ida Bary, expert of Yemen issues in ORSAM Center, will be moderating the seminar.

About Abaad Studies & Research Center

Abaad Studies & Research Center (Abaad) is a non-profit organization that has a license from Yemen’s Social Affairs Ministry No. (436) issued on October 18, 2010.

Focuses on politics, intellect, democracy, election, political parties, terrorism, freedoms as well as economic and social issues.

About the Red Sea

The Red Sea is a seawater inlet of the Indian Ocean, lying between Africa and Asia. Its connection to the ocean is in the south, through the Bab el Mandeb strait and the Gulf of Aden. To its north lie the Sinai Peninsula, the Gulf of Aqaba, and the Gulf of Suez (leading to the Suez Canal). It is underlain by the Red Sea Rift, which is part of the Great Rift Valley.

The Red Sea has a surface area of roughly 438,000 km2 (169,100 mi2), is about 2250 km (1398 mi) long, and — at its widest point — 355 km (220.6 mi) wide. It has an average depth of 490 m (1,608 ft), and in the central Suakin Trough, it reaches its maximum depth of 3,040 m (9,970 ft).

The Red Sea also has extensive shallow shelves, noted for their marine life and corals. The sea is the habitat of over 1,000 invertebrate species and 200 types of soft and hard coral. It is the world’s northernmost tropical sea and has been designated a Global 200 ecoregion.

The Red Sea corridor links two strategic chokepoints in global maritime trade — the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, through which about 10% of global trade and 4 million barrels of oil pass daily.

The countries bordering the Red Sea are Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Somaliland, Egypt, Sudan, and Djibouti. Somaliland has the second-longest coast of any Horn of Africa nation, bordering on the Red Sea.

