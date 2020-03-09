Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel To 14 Countries Over Coronavirus, Including Turkey

Saudi Arabia confirms it is suspending travel to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, and Spain for both citizens and residents due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a state news agency report, in addition to the nine countries it announced a day earlier.

The decision comes a day after Saudi Arabia’s residents and citizens were told they can no longer travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea. Saudi Arabia also said it was suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, or the entry of those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

The Kingdom confirmed it was also stopping all air and sea flights between the Kingdom and the mentioned countries under the travel ban.

Citing a source from the interior ministry, the travel ban will exclude evacuation flights from the mentioned countries.

The country has reported 15 cases of coronavirus, scientifically known as COVID-19, as of Monday morning.

Coronavirus: Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Iran

Qatar bans the entry of people arriving from 14 countries, including Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.

The ban includes China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand. Qatar Airways had previously suspended flights to and from Italy.

Three new cases of the deadly coronavirus were confirmed in Qatar, the Ministry of Health announced, raising the total number of reported cases to 15 as of Sunday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Qatar, which reported its first case on February 29 in a citizen who returned from Iran, had previously evacuated its citizens and Kuwait’s from Iran as the virus has swept through the country quickly. Outside China, Iran has the most deaths reported from the virus.

The move comes as airlines across the globe have suspended flights with countries hit particularly hard by coronavirus.