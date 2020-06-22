US President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her native Somalia over the weekend during a campaign stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But the latest attack targeted at his Democratic contender Joe Biden went as far as tearing into Ilhan’s native Somalia. According to Trump the Horn of African country was an anarchic, lawless state and Ilhan wanted America to degenerate to those levels.

“Ilhan Omar is going to be very much involved in a Biden government. They will put this hate-filled America bashing, socialists, front and center in deciding the fate of your family and deciding the fate of your country, I don’t think so.

About Somalia, he said: “She (Ilhan) would like to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came, Somalia. No government, no safety, no police, no nothing, just anarchy. And now, she is telling us how to run our country, no thank you.

“And I think we are going to have a big victory in Minnesota,” he added in his speech at Tulsa rally.

Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress.

The congresswoman fired a reply at Trump accusing him of complicity in the handling of coronavirus which has claimed over 100,000 lives. She also slammed with the fact that he had been impeached.

“Look, as the impeached President with over 100,000 Americans dead, 40,000,000 people without a paycheck, and massive protests across the country, maybe sit this one out. The only one failing to run our country is you, not this immigrant,” she posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Somalis on Twitter are wondering if the government in Mogadishu will take any corrective measures over Trump’s pronouncements. Some are also tagging the US embassy and its ambassador seeking comments or clarification – it seems.

Whereas some agreed with Trump’s assessment, others thought it needless and disrespectful. A number defended the congresswoman whiles accusing Trump of being racist.

Whole day I was waiting for VillaSomalia or at least its envoy to the US to issue a response to President Trump's last night remarks about Somalia. To my dismay nothing seems to be forthcoming.Perhaps Somalia's govt,like many of its citizens,also believes that Trump was right. — Yusuf Gabobe (@yGabobe) June 21, 2020

Though I agree his description of Somalia, his reference of Ilhan an elected representative of USA, is naked racism. She is ab elected representative of American people.I hope this outrageous cry of Trump will increase Ilhan's popularity. @Somalia @Somaliland @samotalis @SLNCC01 https://t.co/WzUjmvZ5ZZ — Ahmed Hassan Arwo (@samotalis) June 21, 2020

Am still waiting for the protest note from Somalia's Foreign Ministry on Trump's disparaging comments. — Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiCG) June 21, 2020

I wonder what @M_Farmaajo & @HassanAKhaire administration would think of this. While attacking Ilhan Omar, Trump says “She would like to make the government of our country just like Somalia. No government, no safety, no police, no nothing. Just anarchy.” pic.twitter.com/FcX1zDbh3r — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) June 21, 2020