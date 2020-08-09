Somaliland Ambassador to Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud has arrived in Taipei Saturday evening, to begin his diplomatic mission as the head of the Somaliland Representative office in Taiwan.

“Safely arrived in Taiwan yesterday evening. Good climate, friendly and generous reception from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan” tweeted Ambassador Mohamed Hagi, adding “Somaliland and Taiwan relations will always remain intact. We are ready to establish good relations with all countries – those we share values of democracy are special.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its official twitter account published a statement of welcoming Somaliland’s envoy to Taipei, saying “Great that Mohamed Hagi braved China’s pressure to arrive in Taiwan.”

Further, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its tweet thanked the United States for commending Taiwan-Somaliland relations, “We Thank the White House National Security Council (NSC) for commending Taiwan-Somaliland ties. The fact “sovereignty and friendship are not for sale” but deserves international recognition.”

Ambassador Mohamed Hagi, a political scientist, researcher, and political analyst, was appointed Saturday, July 04, 2020, by Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi as the envoy to Taiwan, following an announcement in Taipei three days before (July 01, 2020) that the two sides planned to set up reciprocal representative offices for the first time.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s representative office in Hargeisa is set to be formally established at the end of this month or early next month, although the plan could change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei last week.

Meanwhile, A senior member of US President Donald Trump’s administration will land in Taiwan Today (Sunday) for Washington’s highest-level visit since switching diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, a move Beijing has condemned.

During the three-day trip, Health Secretary Alex Azar will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, an advocate for Taiwan being recognized as a sovereign nation that is loathed by China’s leaders.

Azar is the most senior cabinet member to visit Taiwan in decades and it comes as relations between the world’s two biggest economic powers plunge to historic lows.

Beijing balks at any recognition of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory and vows to one day seize, by force if necessary.

Last week it described Azar’s visit as a threat to “peace and stability” while China’s defense minister warned against Washington making any “dangerous moves”.