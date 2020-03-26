Somaliland government has closed its borders with Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

The border closure will take into effect starting on the 26th of March, 2020 and will last for three weeks.

According to the National Committee against the preparedness of COVID-19, food commodities, fuel, all various medical supplies, and trading consignments will cross the country’s border points.

Passengers arriving at Egal airport will be quarantined for 14 days starting from today 26th of March, 2020.

The passengers will be kept in isolated premises to further ensure that they are free from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The passengers will be responsible for paying the expenses that they will incur for the 14 days quarantine.

Somaliland authority has also announced today shutting down all its ports with the exception of Berbera port. Food commodities, fuel imports, medical supplies and other trading items will be allowed to enter the port.

The closure of Somaliland ports will take into effect on the 26th of March, 2020 at 6 in the evening.

Meanwhile, the government banned public and private gatherings and asked the public not to frequent teashops, restaurants, and hotels except for minimum necessities

Officials of government ministries and gov’t agencies are ordered to inform unimportant employees to start working from home and are informed to remain on high alert.

The following ministries will be excluded from the lock-down due to the overriding responsibilities.

Ministry of health Finance ministry Employees at Egal airport Berbera port workers The construction workers of the road linking Erigavo-Burao. Local government workers all across the country.

The National Committee against the preparedness of COVID-19 informed all agencies tasked to oversee the implementation of the directives including law enforcement agencies to take tough actions against those who are caught red-handed by violating the preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee informed the public to take all precautionary measures against the COVID-19.

The Committee further apprised the public to comply with the awareness-raising messages against the COVID-19.

borders