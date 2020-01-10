Somaliland has started an ambitious campaign to build its road infrastructure with the ground breaking for the construction of a new road linking the towns of Wadaama-goo and Buhodle.

The road, that has been named the “Peace Highway” will connect three major regions of the eastern part of the country and will be used by vehicles transporting commuters and goods between Somaliland, Somalia and Ethiopia.

This comes just a year after the start of the construction of a 250km dual carriageway between the Somaliland Port City of Berbera and Ethiopian border that is being funded by the UAE and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Construction Company at a cost of US $400m.

During the ground breaking ceremony of the new road, Minister for Transport and Road Development in Somaliland Abdullahi Abokor Osman said the construction of road was a wider mission by the government to improve trade between local traders and also link them with the neighboring countries.

He added that the road will also play a significant role in the development and security of Somaliland, particularly in the areas and regions in which it links.

Somaliland remains unrecognized internationally after cutting ties with Somalia in 1990 at the advent of the civil war, but the country is on a mission to chart its economic destiny and ties with the rest of Africa.

By Odindo Ayieko

