The strategically located, African nation of Somaliland touted potential oil, gas, and tourism resources for investment as it opened a de facto embassy in Taiwan on Wednesday, a relationship that has angered China and Somalia.

Remarks of the president of the Republic of Somaliland H.E Muse Bihi Abdi @musebiihi addressed for the opening ceremony of Somaliland's Representative office in Taiwan. @AmbMohamedHagi pic.twitter.com/Ze5BGDWYlR — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) September 9, 2020

Opening remarks of Ambassador @AmbMohamedHagi addressed to the opening ceremony of Somaliland's Representative office in Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/9dPM6TY7NH — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) September 9, 2020

Taiwan signed the agreement on establishing representative offices with Somaliland in February but did not make it public until July. Situated on the Horn of Africa, Somaliland borders Djibouti, where China maintains its first-ever overseas military base.

Both China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and Somalia have expressed their opposition to Taiwan and Somaliland’s forging of ties. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but is recognized internationally only as a de facto state.

Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud said at the opening of the office in Taipei that they were an independent state establishing ties with Taiwan based on the common values of freedom and democracy.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

Somaliland wants investment in areas like mining, oil exploration, fishing, and eco-tourism for its “beautiful beaches”, Mohamoud said.

“In the mining sector Somaliland has huge potential for foreign investment, including hydrocarbon deposits, oil, and gas, as well as coal,” he added.

Congratulations @musebiihi, @HagiMohamoud & @AmbMohamedHagi on opening the Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan. Your efforts have set the stage for a successful partnership between #Taiwan & #Somaliland, as we strive to uphold our shared values of freedom & democracy. https://t.co/XNbTTIAC7p — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 9, 2020

Today on Sept. 9 2020, the Republic of Somaliland officially opened its Representative office in Taiwan. @MOFA_Taiwan @AmbMohamedHagi pic.twitter.com/5X1E58ks2x — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) September 9, 2020

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said they look forward to “exploring common interests and mutual benefits in areas such as fishery, energy, agriculture, and others.”

“We both face external pressures. But both are proud of our sovereignty and ready to defend it,” Wu added.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with just 15 countries because of pressure from China, which says the island has no right to claim to be a country. In Africa, only tiny eSwatini maintains full relations with Taiwan.

Mohamoud told Reuters that loans or money offers from Taiwan were not part of the deal to open the offices, and dismissed criticism from China.

“Other countries cannot dictate to Somaliland what Somaliland wants to do and who Somaliland makes relations with. Yes of course we want to make relations with China, but that doesn’t mean they can dictate to us.”

Like this: Like Loading...