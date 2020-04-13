Three More Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Recorded In Somaliland

Somaliland Minister of Health Development, Omar Ali Abdillahi “Bede” in a press conference held today in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland reported three more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases tested positive raising the total of in-country confirmed cases to five.

The Minister said samples were tested in WHO-certified laboratories in South Africa. He added that they have put a 24-surveillance over two more suspects awaiting further sample results taken of them.

One of the three patients that have tested positive leaves in Borama while the other two leaves in the capital city of Somaliland, Hargeisa. All three patients had no recent travel history outside Somaliland.

The Health Minister also revealed the conditions of the two first cases were stable and patients recovering.

“The Ministry of Health Development of Somaliland conducted 24 laboratory tests so far, and three cases are confirmed for Coronavirus, making the total cases five” the Somaliland National Preparedness Committee on COVID-19 tweeted.

The National Preparedness Committee for COVID-19, Monday, ordered a lockdown of all mosques and other makeshift congregational prayer places as the country’s tally of confirmed cases rise to five.

The NPC ordained that effective from 15 April all mosques will be closed to adherents and that prayers be conducted at home.

The Committee ordered Mosques Mu’ezzins to add the words Salluu Fii Rixaalukum – meaning ‘Pray at home!’ as the Prophet SWA asked Muslims to do at times of pandemics and catastrophes of similar magnitude.

The Committee added 4 more weeks to the term stipulated at their 4 April statement on the suspension of all educational institutions. The new order will continue from April 18 when the first closure term expires.

The new measures, moreover, reconfirmed that borders with Somalia, Djibouti, and Ethiopia will remain closes as seaports will be except for Berbera which remains open for import of life-saving foodstuffs and other essentials.

The NPC also limited passengers of public transport vehicles halving the number of passengers traveling on inter-regional bus services reducing 30-seat buses to 15 passengers and 15-seaters to 7.

Taxis would only take 2 (for Probox and similar cars) or 1 at a time for smaller vehicles.