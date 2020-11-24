The tropical system in the Red Sea has made landfall in Somaliland, Oman Meteorology said

A statement issued online by Oman Meteorology said :” The tropical system will continue weakening further in the next hours. Advection of medium and high clouds will continue along the coasts of Dhofar governorate.”

” During the next couple of days, sea state will be moderate to rough with maximum wave height of 3 meters, along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate. And moderate along the coastal areas of Al Wusta governorate with maximum wave height of 2 meters.”

In Somaliland, light rains were reported in Sanaag region including Laasqoray, Maydh and Xiis towns, as well as in Sahil, Ceerigaabo and Ceel Afweyn districts, with no damage to property or infrastructure. However, more rains are forecast in parts of Sanaag, Sahil, Maroodi-Jeex and Awdal regions following the cyclone.

Somaliland Alert

The government of the Republic of Somaliland went on national alert, Monday, against heavy rainfall expected in the country during the next 48 hours.

Faisal Ali Sheikh, Head of the nation’s Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority, said the Somaliland regions of Sanaag, Sahel, Awdal, Maroodjieeh and Selel should be on extra alert against gusty winds driving heavy rainfall on coastal areas. Resultant flooding, he said, could also increase risk on residents, livestock and infrastructure.

“Sea-plying communities and fishermen should avoid going out to sea during this period,” he said.

Faisal advised those that had already ventured out into the sea without knowing the dangers the tropical storm could inflict them to return to the safety of the shores as soon as possible.

The next forty-eight hours, he said, could be a deciding period.

The alert follows a landfall of a tropical storm, named Gati, making landfall on the coastal shores of the Puntland State of Somalia at around 10:00 p.m., local time, on Sunday.



Tropical Cyclone Gati causes flooding and damage in following landfall in Puntland

Tropical Cyclone Gati weakens and moves into Gulf of Aden on November 23 after causing flooding and damage in Puntland; residual disruptions likely in medium term

Event

Cyclonic storm Gati tracked across the Puntland region and moved out into the Gulf of Aden on Monday, November 23, a day after making landfall as a strong tropical cyclone. The storm made landfall near the fishing town of Hafun in the Bari region at around 18:00 (local time) on Sunday, November 22, as the equivalent of a category 2 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of up to 170kph (105mph). Local media reported that the storm caused significant flooding which submerged roads and residential properties in numerous areas as it tracked across Puntland overnight, including in Hafun, Hurdiya, and Bosaso, after more than a year’s rainfall fell in less than 24 hours. At least five Yemeni fishermen are reported to have been killed after their vessel was caught in the storm off Hafun on Sunday, but it remains unclear whether there were any significant casualties ashore. Post-storm damage and impact assessments are likely to be limited and delayed given the remote areas affected by the cyclone.

Gati is currently in the Gulf of Aden after weakening into a cyclonic storm over Puntland, with sustained wind speeds of around 75kph (45mph), and is expected to continue to weaken as it tracks westwards towards Aden. However, further heavy rain is forecast for areas of northern Puntland and Somaliland in the near term, with an associated risk of flooding.

Context

Although the country is rarely affected by tropical storms, northern areas of Somalia and Somaliland are occasionally hit by severe weather systems during the Northern Indian Ocean cyclone season. Such storms can cause significant flooding and devastate coastal communities, as well as bring an increased risk from water-borne diseases. In recent years, major storms such as Cyclone Sagar in 2018 and Cyclonic Storm Pawan in December 2019 have killed dozens and displaced thousands across Somaliland and Puntland region.

Advice

Those in Puntland and Somaliland are advised to monitor weather reports, confirm road conditions before heading out, avoid areas directly hit by flooding, and adhere to any directives or advice issued by the local authorities and their home governments.

History

Previously, Tropical Cyclone Sagar caused significant flooding and damages in Somaliland after making landfall on Saturday, May 19, 2018. According to Somaliland officials, more than 53 people have been killed. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that around 670,000 people in Somaliland were affected by the storm, with the Awdal and Maroodi-Jeex regions being the worst-hit areas. The strong winds and flooding also caused severe damage to farms and livestock. According to government estimates, at least 80 percent of the livestock in the affected areas died and 700 farms were destroyed.

