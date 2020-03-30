There are no commercial flights departing Mogadishu. Flights departing from Hargeisa, Somaliland for Addis Ababa are still available on Ethiopian Airlines (ET).

Health Alert for U.S. Citizens: March 30, 2020

Location: Somalia

Event: The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Commercial flights are restricted in Somalia. We recognize this has been a challenging period for many of our fellow Americans, particularly those of you seeking to depart Somalia.

There are no commercial flights departing Mogadishu. Flights departing from Hargeisa, Somaliland for Addis Ababa are still available on Ethiopian Airlines (ET). Currently, ET is the only carrier flying out of Hargeisa. Although flights can still be booked on the Ethiopian Airlines website please be aware that departures are often consolidated to every other day or every third day in order to fill flights. If you have booked an ET flight from Hargeisa please communicate with ET and the Hargeisa airport about scheduling changes.

Travelers transiting through Addis Ababa with a long layover must go to one of the government-owned quarantine hotels at their own expense. Daily flights are still running from Addis to Washington DC, so to avoid the quarantine requirement it may be best to schedule an onward flight to Washington DC. Please check with ET’s bookings department about an itinerary to transit you through the Addis airport most expeditiously

The Department of State is currently not organizing an evacuation of American citizens from Somalia. However, in the event that opportunity becomes available, we are asking you to let us know now if you are interested in being contacted. Please send submit a brief survey with your information here.

REMINDER: U. S. Embassy Nairobi strongly recommends that U.S. Citizens and nationals enroll in STEP, the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, at step.state.gov. STEP enrollees receive important information from the Embassy about health conditions, safety alerts, and travel updates. Enrollment enables the Embassy to contact you in the event of an emergency. If you have previously enrolled in STEP, we recommend that you log into your STEP account to ensure your details are current, your country of travel information is correct and that you set your departure date as ‘indefinite.’ These steps will enable you to receive all our embassy messaging. For any immediate need, U.S. citizens in an emergency can call 1-888-407-4747 from the United States and Canada or (plus) 1-202-501-4444 from overseas.

Actions to Take:

Check with your airlines or travel operator regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.

For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, please see the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.govfor the latest information.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in Somalia.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya



United Nations Avenue, Gigiri

+254 (0) 20 363 6451

+254 (0) 20 363 6170 (after hours)

kenya_acs@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs



888-407-4747 from the United States and Canada

202-501-4444 from overseas (Somalia)