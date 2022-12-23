The United States has the potential to be the best partner for Somaliland, but it could also be the worst if not negotiated properly. It all comes down to how Somaliland values its own country and its sovereignty.

Somaliland, an independent, democratic state located in the Horn of Africa, has long sought recognition and partnership with the United States. However, the path to a successful partnership with the United States is not without its challenges and pitfalls. Before 2012, the US had a dual-track policy with Somaliland, but things changed after the war with Al-Shabaab and pirates in Somalia and the London conference for Somalia.

However, due to the competitive new “Cold War” between the US and China, the US has shown a lot of interest in rekindling its relationship with Somaliland. The most recent gain is the inclusion of Somaliland in the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), which will pave the way for a mutually beneficial relationship between the US and Somaliland. In order to make the partnership between Somaliland and the United States mutually beneficial, there are several key considerations that Somaliland must keep in mind.

First and foremost, Somaliland must not lower its sovereignty in the process of negotiating a partnership with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States. Somaliland should not accept being treated as part of Somalia, and must instead draft its own framework for the partnership with the United States.

This framework should be developed by the government institutions of Somaliland, including the cabinet, president, two parliaments, and the judiciary, and should also involve the participation of political organizations and the general public.

The framework for the partnership with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States should include several key elements. First, the United States should view and treat Somaliland as a separate entity from Somalia at all times.

Somaliland has a strong legal case for its independence, and the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States should not be concerned about this. Somaliland was an independent country prior to its illegal union with Somalia (see AU’s 2005 fact-finding mission to Somaliland), and even if it did enter into a union with Somalia, Somaliland has the legal right to exit the union just like Gambia with the union with Senegal or Syria with Egypt.

Therefore, the United States should not treat Somaliland as a succession region of Somalia, as this could lead to future conflicts or give other countries, such as China or Russia, an opportunity to make their own moves in the region and with Somaliland.

In addition to respecting Somaliland’s sovereignty, the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States should also provide financial assistance to Somaliland through industrialization, investments from American companies, and mutual development partnerships in sectors such as oil, renewable energy, technology, security, agriculture, infrastructure, and space technology. The partnership should be reviewed and updated every three years to ensure that it is mutually beneficial for both sides.

It is also important that the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States does not interfere in Somaliland’s internal affairs. Somaliland values freedom, democracy, and social justice, and these values should be respected by the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States. The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States should also respect Somaliland’s values and Somaliland should be allowed to thrive without foreign interference. The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States should treat Somaliland in a similar way to how it treats Israel, as a partner rather than a colonizer or bully. That’s how partnerships are made.

While the USA must apply no internal interference, Somaliland must continue to demonstrate its commitment to democracy and good governance. This means upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring that its political and economic systems are transparent and accountable. The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States values these principles and will likely be more willing to engage with Somaliland if it is seen as a partner that shares these values.

In order to further strengthen the partnership between Somaliland and the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States, the United States should provide military assistance to Somaliland, including five-star military training for Somaliland’s army. This will help to empower Somaliland and make it a capable ally, rather than a dependent one. The strategic location of Somaliland demands a capable ally that is not pushed around by other countries, especially non-ally countries like China and Russia.

To further solidify the partnership, the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States and Somaliland should consider signing a Mutual Defense Treaty. This would allow the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States to have a presence in the Berbera and the Red Sea section of Somaliland, in exchange for increased military and economic assistance to Somaliland.

The treaty should also include annual joint exercises and training, as well as authorization for such exercises when necessary. The goal of this treaty is to ensure that Somaliland is able to secure its own defense, even against powerful countries like China, and to have the capacity to shape its own interests rather than being subject to the whims of neighboring countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti.

Somaliland should also make an effort to engage with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States on regional and global issues. The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States is an influential player on the global stage, and by working together on issues like security, terrorism, and climate change, Somaliland can demonstrate its value as a partner and build stronger ties with the United States.

Somaliland must work to build strong relationships with other countries in the region and be the main player of the region. While it is important for Somaliland to seek recognition and partnership with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States, it must also be aware that the United States is just one player in a complex and interconnected world.

By building strong relationships with other countries in the region and globally, Somaliland can enhance its own influence and leverage in its interactions with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States. A good example is the mutual relationships between Somaliland and the UAE and Taiwan; Somaliland needs more relationships like these two.

Additionally, the United States should provide Marshal funds to Somaliland’s institutions, and the two countries should sign a free trade agreement similar to the one between the United States and Taiwan. This will allow for greater trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. On the other side, Somaliland should focus on building its economic and infrastructure capacity.

A strong, prosperous economy is essential for any successful partnership, and Somaliland can attract investment and support from the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States by showing that it is an attractive place to do business. This could include building roads, ports, factories, high-class education, and other infrastructure, as well as creating a favorable business environment through legal and regulatory reforms.

The right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States has a strong interest in supporting countries that are able to govern themselves effectively and create economic opportunities for their citizens. By investing in education, infrastructure, and economic development, Somaliland can demonstrate its commitment to these goals and attract the support of the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States and other countries.

Finally, Somaliland should prioritize its own interests, value its own country and negotiate a partnership that benefits both sides and not be swayed by outside pressure or promises. It must negotiate with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States from a position of strength, valuing its own country and sovereignty above all else.

By doing so, the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States can be a strong and beneficial partner for Somaliland. However, if Somaliland lowers its sovereignty and allows for interference in its internal affairs, the partnership could quickly become the worst. It is up to Somaliland to properly value and negotiate its relationship with the right to statehood would be significant. The UK government has always taken a timid approach under United States to ensure a positive and beneficial partnership.

Ayaan-Sulekha Yussuf

Cofounder of Hafide, a startup that helps and empowers small businesses in Africa. Writes about Startups, Fintech, Africa’s developments& Somaliland!