Past and present African heads of state have joined together with Nobel prize laureates and musicians from across the continent to share a message of hope and solidarity amid the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis.

“Alone but together” stars Ugandan reggae icon Bobi Wine and Cape Town folk-rock legend Robin Auld and encourages African self-reliance while discouraging an attitude of victimhood in the fight to combat the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The home-based production gives a nod to the current state of lockdown and self-isolation shared by people across the globe. Written and produced by Robin and Greg Mills for The Brenthurst Foundation, the music video also features renowned Nigerian artist Amuta Stone, along with other leading African musicians such as Schalk Joubert and drummer Lumanyano Unity Mzi, and even presidents.

People featured in the video include:

Muse Bihi Abdi, president of Somaliland. Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma, former Malawian President Joyce Banda, former South African presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and FW Botha.

Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia, former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, and former Malawian vice president Saulos Chilima, Other African political leaders featured include Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Helen Zille, Makhosi Khoza, Patricia de Lille, Alan Winde, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Hakainde Hichilema, Erastus Mwencha, Wilmot James, Mcebisi Jonas, Mmusi Maimane, Tendai Biti, Bishop Precious Omuku and Cardinal Wilfrid Napier also appear.

Coronavirus condition overview by World Health Organization

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illnesses.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available. Source: WHO