Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins Men's 5000m Gold

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen bounced back from defeat in the 1,500 meters to win the Olympic 5000-meter gold with a fierce final lap on Saturday, just as he did in last year’s world championships.
Ingebrigtsen was the defending champion over 1,500 but was run out of medals and determined to make amends in the longer distance, having taking gold over 5,000 in the last two world championships.
His rivals played into his hands by running most of the race at pedestrian pace, until Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet, who became the second-fastest man ever over the distance this year, put his foot down with 600 meters to go.
Ingebrigtsen did not panic, however, easing his way back onto the leader’s shoulder and forging clear with 250 to go to come home well clear in 13 minutes, 13.66.
Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi got ahead in a charge for the line to take silver, with American Grant Fisher adding a brilliant bronze to the one he picked up in the 10,000 as his country’s highly impressive campaign over the middle and longer distances continued.
Athletics: Men’s 5,000m podium
-
- Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
- Silver: Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)
- Bronze: Grant Fisher (United States of America)
See all the results below
Stade de France – Track
Saturday 10 August 2024 20:50
|Record
|Time
|NOC
|Name
|Date
|Location
|World Record
|12:35.36
|UGA
|CHEPTEGEI Joshua
|14 Aug 2020
|Monaco
|Olympic Record
|12:57.82
|ETH
|BEKELE Kenenisa
|23 Aug 2008
|Beijing
Results
|
Final Official
|Rank
|Bib No.
|NOC
|Name
|Result
|1
|1092
|NOR
|INGEBRIGTSEN Jakob
|13:13.66
|SB
|2
|980
|KEN
|KWEMOI Ronald
|13:15.04
|3
|227
|USA
|FISHER Grant
|13:15.13
|4
|572
|EOR
|LOBALU Dominic Lokinyomo
|13:15.27
|5
|615
|ETH
|GEBRHIWET Hagos
|13:15.32
|6
|212
|ETH
|MEHARY Biniam
|13:15.99
|7
|979
|KEN
|KURGAT Edwin
|13:17.18
|8
|202
|BEL
|KIMELI Isaac
|13:18.10
|9
|1294
|USA
|BLANKS Graham
|13:18.67
|10
|978
|KEN
|KROP Jacob
|13:18.68
|SB
|11
|382
|BEL
|HEYMANS John
|13:19.25
|12
|214
|FRA
|SCHRUB Yann
|13:20.63
|13
|1053
|NED
|FOPPEN Mike
|13:21.56
|14
|624
|ETH
|YIHUNE Addisu
|13:22.33
|15
|207
|ESP
|NDIKUMWENAYO Thierry
|13:24.07
|16
|655
|FRA
|HAY Hugo
|13:26.71
|SB
|17
|1098
|NOR
|NORDAS Narve Gilje
|13:31.34
|18
|340
|AUS
|McSWEYN Stewart
|13:31.38
|19
|576
|ERI
|SEARE Dawit
|13:31.50
|20
|1270
|UGA
|CHELIMO Oscar
|13:31.56
|21
|712
|GBR
|MILLS George
|13:32.32
|22
|455
|CAN
|FAFARD Thomas
|13:49.69
Legend
-
- SB: Season Best
