Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins Men's 5000m Gold

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen bounced back from defeat in the 1,500 meters to win the Olympic 5000-meter gold with a fierce final lap on Saturday, just as he did in last year’s world championships.

Ingebrigtsen was the defending champion over 1,500 but was run out of medals and determined to make amends in the longer distance, having taking gold over 5,000 in the last two world championships.

His rivals played into his hands by running most of the race at pedestrian pace, until Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet, who became the second-fastest man ever over the distance this year, put his foot down with 600 meters to go.

Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 5000m Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 10, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, John Heymans of Belgium and Addisu Yihune of Ethiopia in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 5000m Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 10, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in action before winning gold. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ingebrigtsen did not panic, however, easing his way back onto the leader’s shoulder and forging clear with 250 to go to come home well clear in 13 minutes, 13.66.

Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi got ahead in a charge for the line to take silver, with American Grant Fisher adding a brilliant bronze to the one he picked up in the 10,000 as his country’s highly impressive campaign over the middle and longer distances continued.

Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 5000m Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 10, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway crosses the line to win gold. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 5000m Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 10, 2024. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Athletics: Men’s 5,000m podium

    • Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)
    • Silver: Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)
    • Bronze: Grant Fisher (United States of America)

See all the results below

Stade de France – Track

Saturday 10 August 2024 20:50

Record Time NOC Name Date Location
World Record 12:35.36 UGA CHEPTEGEI Joshua 14 Aug 2020 Monaco
Olympic Record 12:57.82 ETH BEKELE Kenenisa 23 Aug 2008 Beijing

Results

Final      Official
Rank Bib No. NOC Name Result
1 1092 NOR INGEBRIGTSEN Jakob 13:13.66 SB
2 980 KEN KWEMOI Ronald 13:15.04
3 227 USA FISHER Grant 13:15.13
4 572 EOR LOBALU Dominic Lokinyomo 13:15.27
5 615 ETH GEBRHIWET Hagos 13:15.32
6 212 ETH MEHARY Biniam 13:15.99
7 979 KEN KURGAT Edwin 13:17.18
8 202 BEL KIMELI Isaac 13:18.10
9 1294 USA BLANKS Graham 13:18.67
10 978 KEN KROP Jacob 13:18.68 SB
11 382 BEL HEYMANS John 13:19.25
12 214 FRA SCHRUB Yann 13:20.63
13 1053 NED FOPPEN Mike 13:21.56
14 624 ETH YIHUNE Addisu 13:22.33
15 207 ESP NDIKUMWENAYO Thierry 13:24.07
16 655 FRA HAY Hugo 13:26.71 SB
17 1098 NOR NORDAS Narve Gilje 13:31.34
18 340 AUS McSWEYN Stewart 13:31.38
19 576 ERI SEARE Dawit 13:31.50
20 1270 UGA CHELIMO Oscar 13:31.56
21 712 GBR MILLS George 13:32.32
22 455 CAN FAFARD Thomas 13:49.69

Legend

    • SB: Season Best

