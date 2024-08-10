A trio of Ethiopian athletes, Hagos Gebrehiwot, Binyam Mehari, and Addisu Yihune, have successfully advanced to the men’s 5000m finals at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.

In the first heat, Hagos finished in second place with a time of 14:08.18.

Binyam Mehari and Addisu Yihune also placed second and eighth, respectively, in their heat, with times of 13:51.82 and 13:52.62.

The men’s 5000m final is scheduled to take place on the penultimate day of the Paris Olympic Games today, Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 20:50 pm.

Here is the full list of athletes who will participate in the Men’s 5000m Final Today at 8:50 PM

A. Yihune, Ethiopia

G. Mills, Great Britain

S. McSweyn, Australia

G. Fisher, United States

H. Hay, France

T. Ndikumwenayo, Spain

B. Mehary, Ethiopia

G. Blanks, United States

H. Gebrhiwet, Ethiopia

T. Fafard, Canada

I. Kimeli, Belgium

E. Kurgat, Kenya

J. Heymans, Belgium

M. Foppen, Netherlands

O. Chelimo, Uganda

J. Krop, Kenya

J. Ingebrigtsen, Norway

D.L. Lobalu, Refugee Olympic Team

D. Seare, Eritrea

N.G. Nordås, Norway

R. Kwemoi, Kenya

Y. Schrub, France

·All times are in East Africa Time