AU Must Address the Somaliland-Somalia Dispute

By Mohamed Abdisamad

The African Union (AU) can no longer afford to ignore the long-standing dispute between Somaliland and Somalia. This unresolved conflict is not just a bilateral issue; it threatens the stability of the entire Horn of Africa and, by extension, the peace and security of the continent. A decisive and binding resolution is long overdue.

At the heart of this dispute is Somalia’s claim over Somaliland’s sovereignty—an assertion that directly contradicts the African Union Charter, particularly the 1964 Cairo Resolution, which upholds the sanctity of post-colonial borders. However, Somaliland’s independence predates its ill-fated union with Somalia.

On June 26, 1960, Somaliland gained independence from Britain, becoming the first independent state in the Horn of Africa and the 17th in Africa. Later, it voluntarily entered a union with Italian Somalia, but this merger was never legally ratified.

In 1991, after decades of marginalization and violent oppression, Somaliland rightfully reclaimed its sovereignty. Its case is not one of secession but of restoring an independent status it had already attained.

Somaliland’s legal case is strong. It achieved full independence and never formally transferred its sovereignty to another state. The 1960 Act of Union, intended to formalize its merger with Somalia, was never ratified by both parties. Somalia unilaterally implemented a version of this act in 1961, violating international legal norms. That same year, a constitutional referendum in Somalia saw an overwhelming rejection from Somaliland’s voters, with 60% opposed—clear evidence of widespread resistance to the union.

In December 1961, Somaliland military officers attempted a coup to restore their nation’s independence. When captured, they were acquitted by Somali courts, which ruled that no legal framework for the union existed. The African Union’s own fact-finding mission in 2005 later concluded that Somaliland’s merger with Somalia was never legally binding and that the union had failed between 1960 and 1991.

Beyond legality, Somaliland’s claim to statehood is rooted in painful history. Under the dictatorship of Mohamed Siyad Barre, the Somali government waged a brutal campaign against Somaliland’s people in the 1980s, culminating in genocide. Tens of thousands were killed, cities were bombed, and entire communities were destroyed. Survivors of these atrocities have yet to see justice. It was in the aftermath of this devastation that Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty, restoring its original independence rather than forming a new breakaway state.

Since then, Somaliland has built a functioning democracy with multiple peaceful transitions of power. In 2001, it held a constitutional referendum in which over 97% of voters supported independence, further solidifying its legitimacy. Unlike Somalia, which continues to struggle with political instability, terrorism, and weak governance, Somaliland has maintained peace, order, and a one-person, one-vote electoral system—an achievement unmatched in much of the region.

Yet, despite its stability and democratic progress, Somaliland’s lack of international recognition has imposed severe hardships. It remains excluded from institutions such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the African Development Bank. Foreign investment is limited, hindering economic growth and diplomatic engagement. More importantly, without formal recognition, Somalilanders are denied the full rights and protections that citizens of recognized nations enjoy.

The argument that recognizing Somaliland would set a dangerous precedent is misguided. Somaliland is not a separatist movement; it is a nation that had already gained independence before voluntarily entering an unratified and dysfunctional union. Its case is entirely distinct from those of South Sudan or Eritrea. If any territory in the world has the legal and historical foundation for statehood, it is Somaliland.

The African Union must act. This dispute will not resolve itself, and continued inaction only increases the risk of conflict. Somalia’s persistent claims over Somaliland’s territory, in violation of international agreements, could ignite further instability in the region. A final and binding resolution is necessary—not only to bring justice to Somaliland but to ensure long-term peace in the Horn of Africa. Recognizing Somaliland is not just a legal necessity—it is a moral imperative.

Mohamed Abdisamad is the president of the Laasgeel Institute for Policy Studies, based in Hargeisa, Somaliland. He is a seasoned political analyst specializing in Horn of Africa affairs, with a particular focus on Somaliland’s international recognition. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy.

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media