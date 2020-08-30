21.7 C
Hargeysa
Monday, August 31, 2020
Reviving Zio-Somaliland De Jure Recognition Of 1960

Reviving Zio-Somaliland De Jure Recognition Of 1960

admin -
As the State of Israel was one of the first few countries that immediately accorded the historical state of Somaliland de jure recognition in 1960
Taiwan Africa Outreach Irks China

Taiwan’s Africa Outreach Irks China

admin -
Based on an agreement reached on 26 February this year, the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently opened a representative office on 17 August in Hargeisa,
How Great Power Competition And Regional Rivalries Are Destabilizing The Red Sea Region

How Great Power Competition And Regional Rivalries Are Destabilizing The Red...

Africa Paralympic Stories Somaliland-Born Abdi Jama Wins Bronze At First Games

Africa Paralympic Stories: Somaliland-Born Abdi Jama Wins Bronze At First Games

China-Taiwan Competition Over Somaliland And Implications For Small Countries

China-Taiwan Competition Over Somaliland And Implications For Small Countries

Decades Into The Internet Age, The Best Voting Technology Might Still Be Paper

Decades Into The Internet Age, The Best Voting Technology Might Still...

LOCAL NEWS

The Stability Somaliland Has Seen For Years Is Now At Risk

The Stability Somaliland Has Seen For Years Is Now At Risk

admin -
The relative stability Somaliland has seen for years is now at risk of coming undone. What ought to have been the first parliamentary elections

Somaliland Independence: Somalis Quit Britain; Queen Salutes Them

Berbera Port To Serve Trade Needs Of Landlocked Ethiopia

Somaliland Parliamentary Elections Postponed For The Fifth Time

Somaliland Parliamentary Elections Postponed For The Fifth Time

Somaliland Holds Webinar To Celebrate Six Decades Since The End Of British Rule

Somaliland Holds Webinar To Celebrate Six Decades Since The End Of...

REGIONAL NEWS

SOMALIA

ETHIOPIA

DJIBOUTI

KENYA

WORLD NEWS

AFRICA

The Diplomats Without An Embassy

The Diplomats Without An Embassy

admin -
For breakaway territories, quasi-states, and would-be secessionists, diplomacy is hard – but not impossible. The diplomats without an embassy by Nick Roll
Ethiopia Accused For Making False Allegations Against Egypt By Planning To Build Military Base In Somaliland

Ethiopia Accused For Making False Allegations Against Egypt By Planning To...

admin -
Experts have accused Ethiopia of false allegations against Egypt by unconfirmed information indicating it working to establish a military base in Somaliland
Nile River Politics Threaten Democracy and Regional Stability

Nile River Politics Threaten Democracy and Regional Stability

Russia Building Military Bases In Africa Secret German Government Paper

Russia Building Military Bases In Africa: Secret German Government Paper

Chinese Diplomats Visit Hargeisa After Somaliland Reportedly Weighing Recognition Of Taiwan

Chinese Diplomats Visit Hargeisa After Somaliland Reportedly Weighing Recognition Of Taiwan

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

Chinese Ambassador To Somalia Arrives In Somaliland

MIDDLE EAST

Gulf Financial Aid And Direct Investment

Gulf Financial Aid And Direct Investment

admin -
This report and the accompanying Gulf Financial Aid and Direct Investment Tracker are an effort to understand the breadth and scope of
Somaliland Joins World In Hailing UAE-Israel Peace Deal

Somaliland Joins World In Hailing UAE-Israel Peace Deal

admin -
Somaliland joined the rest of the world in hailing and expressing their support for the historic UAE-Israel peace deal on the normalization of relations
UAE, Israel Reach Historic Peace Deal To Normalize Relations

UAE, Israel Reach Historic Peace Deal To Normalize Relations

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

Oil Spill From Yemen Tanker Would Be 4 Times Worse Than Exxon Valdez UN

Oil Spill From Yemen Tanker ‘Would Be 4 Times Worse Than...

Gulf Rivalries Could Undermine Horn Of Africa Stability

Gulf Rivalries Could Undermine Horn Of Africa’s Stability

EUROPE

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime Minister

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament’s Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime...

admin -
The European Union (EU) and the United States have criticized Somali parliament's vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire
Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel Emerge

Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel...

admin -
Ertugrul star Düzyatan is currently in talks with Turkish Broadcaster (ATV), home of the sequel to Resurrection: Ertugrul to reprise his role as the titular
Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim - First Interview

Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview

Liverpool Clinches League Title, Ends 30-Year Drought

#Liverpool Clinches League Title, Ends 30-Year Drought

Seven nations vie for five UN Security Council seats

Seven Nations Vie For Five UN Security Council Seats

World First Coronavirus Treatment Approved For NHS Use By UK Government

World First Coronavirus Treatment Approved For NHS Use By UK Government

ASIA & PACIFIC

Taiwan Slams China, Somalia For Criticism Of Somaliland Office

Taiwan Slams China, Somalia For Criticism Of Somaliland Office

admin -
Taiwan's foreign ministry on Thursday responded to criticism from China and Somalia on the exchange of offices between Taiwan and Somaliland,
Azar Leads U.S. Delegation To Taiwan On Trip Condemned By China

Azar Leads U.S. Delegation To Taiwan On Trip Condemned By China

admin -
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break informal
Taiwanese Ministry Of Foreign On Somaliland Possible Recognition Of Taiwan

Taiwanese Ministry Of Foreign On Somaliland’s Possible Recognition Of Taiwan

China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

China Taiwan Dispute And COVID-19 Aid Fuel Hostilities In Solomon Islands

Returning To Indian Ocean Maritime Opportunities Arising From Taiwan New Ties With Somaliland

Returning To Indian Ocean: Maritime Opportunities Arising From Taiwan’s New Ties...

Taiwan-Somaliland Establish Ties As PRC Diplomatic Pressure Increases

Taiwan-Somaliland Establish Ties As PRC’s Diplomatic Pressure Increases

THE AMERICAS

In Historic Pick, Joe Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Be His Running Mate

In Historic Pick, Joe Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Be His...

admin -
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.
Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary In Minnesota

Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary In Minnesota

admin -
Ilhan Omar, a member of the "Squad" of progressive women of color elected to the House two years ago, topped a well-funded primary challenger in a victory for the left.
Azar Leads U.S. Delegation To Taiwan On Trip Condemned By China

Azar Leads U.S. Delegation To Taiwan On Trip Condemned By China

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime Minister

EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament’s Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime...

U.S. Approves $620 Million Missiles Upgrade Package For Taiwan

U.S. Approves $620 Million Missiles Upgrade Package For Taiwan

United States Supports Taiwan And Somaliland Diplomatic Ties

United States Supports Taiwan And Somaliland Diplomatic Ties

LOCAL BUSINESS/ECONOMIC

Danish NGO, FairFishing To Set Up Production Plant In Somaliland

Danish NGO, FairFishing To Set Up Production Plant In Somaliland

admin -
FairFishing is a Danish NGO working to create better lives in Somaliland on the Horn of Africa through fresh fish. By strengthening the local fishery
DP World Completes 400 Meter Expansion Of Berbera Port in Somaliland

DP World Completes 400 Meter Expansion Of Berbera Port In Somaliland

Somaliland Oil and Gas Exploration Attempt Prospects of Opportunities and Challenges

Somaliland’s Oil And Gas Exploration Attempt: Prospects Of Opportunities And Challenges

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

Kenyan Miraa Traders Demand Direct Flights To Hargeisa

Kenyan Miraa Traders Demand Direct Flights To Hargeisa

WORLD BUSINESS/ECONOMIC

Djibouti Continues To Ignore Court Rulings As Container Terminal Trade Proceeds

Djibouti Continues To Ignore Court Rulings As Container Terminal Trade Proceeds

admin -
Djiboutians have simply ignored the court rulings, despite the contract between the DP World and Djibouti government clearly stating
Somalia The Dawning Of A New Era Of Oil Exploration

Somalia: The Dawning Of A New Era Of Oil Exploration

Is This The World's Riskiest Oil Frontier

Is This The World’s Riskiest Oil Frontier?

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa The Politics Of Port Infrastructures

From Arabian Gulf To Horn Of Africa: The Politics Of Port...

Kenyan Miraa Traders Demand Direct Flights To Hargeisa

Kenyan Miraa Traders Demand Direct Flights To Hargeisa

