Reviving Zio-Somaliland De Jure Recognition Of 1960
As the State of Israel was one of the first few countries that immediately accorded the historical state of Somaliland de jure recognition in 1960
Taiwan’s Africa Outreach Irks China
Based on an agreement reached on 26 February this year, the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently opened a representative office on 17 August in Hargeisa,
LOCAL NEWS
The Stability Somaliland Has Seen For Years Is Now At Risk
The relative stability Somaliland has seen for years is now at risk of coming undone. What ought to have been the first parliamentary elections
REGIONAL NEWS
SOMALIA
ETHIOPIA
Ethiopia’s EPHARM To Begin Exporting Pharmaceuticals To Somaliland, South Sudan
Ethiopia's EPHARM said it is prepared to begin exporting pharmaceuticals to Somaliland and South Sudan starting mid-2021. The company observes this
Ethiopia Accused For Making False Allegations Against Egypt By Planning To...
Experts have accused Ethiopia of false allegations against Egypt by unconfirmed information indicating it working to establish a military base in Somaliland
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti Continues To Ignore Court Rulings As Container Terminal Trade Proceeds
Djiboutians have simply ignored the court rulings, despite the contract between the DP World and Djibouti government clearly stating
KENYA
Kenyan Cabinet Ministers Discussing Somaliland’s Recognition Ahead Of Bihi’s Trip To...
A senior official has hinted that Kenyan cabinet ministers are discussing a motion to recognize Somaliland as an independent ahead of Bihi's trip to Nairobi
WORLD NEWS
AFRICA
The Diplomats Without An Embassy
For breakaway territories, quasi-states, and would-be secessionists, diplomacy is hard – but not impossible. The diplomats without an embassy by Nick Roll
MIDDLE EAST
Gulf Financial Aid And Direct Investment
This report and the accompanying Gulf Financial Aid and Direct Investment Tracker are an effort to understand the breadth and scope of
Somaliland Joins World In Hailing UAE-Israel Peace Deal
Somaliland joined the rest of the world in hailing and expressing their support for the historic UAE-Israel peace deal on the normalization of relations
EUROPE
EU, US Criticize Somali Parliament’s Vote Of No Confidence Against Prime...
The European Union (EU) and the United States have criticized Somali parliament’s vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire
Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel...
Ertugrul star Düzyatan is currently in talks with Turkish Broadcaster (ATV), home of the sequel to Resurrection: Ertugrul to reprise his role as the titular
ASIA & PACIFIC
Taiwan Slams China, Somalia For Criticism Of Somaliland Office
Taiwan's foreign ministry on Thursday responded to criticism from China and Somalia on the exchange of offices between Taiwan and Somaliland,
Azar Leads U.S. Delegation To Taiwan On Trip Condemned By China
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break informal
THE AMERICAS
In Historic Pick, Joe Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Be His...
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.
Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary In Minnesota
Ilhan Omar, a member of the “Squad” of progressive women of color elected to the House two years ago, topped a well-funded primary challenger in a victory for the left.
LOCAL BUSINESS/ECONOMIC
Danish NGO, FairFishing To Set Up Production Plant In Somaliland
FairFishing is a Danish NGO working to create better lives in Somaliland on the Horn of Africa through fresh fish. By strengthening the local fishery
WORLD BUSINESS/ECONOMIC
TRAVEL
COVID-19 UPDATE
Amidst Global Public Health Crisis, Unrepresented Peoples Pay Heaviest Price
UNPO brought together a panel of experts for an online discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unrepresented peoples around the world