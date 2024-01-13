The resurgent Ethiopian Navy has welcomed the recent crucial memorandum of understanding signed between the Ethiopian government and Somaliland as an opportunity to expand its responsibilities in accordance with the agreement.

Members of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs recently visited the Ethiopian Navy’s Bahir Dar headquarters. The revived naval force, re-established via proclamation five years ago, outlined its progress to parliament members, aided by insights from four former high-ranking Ethiopian Navy commanders.

With a mandate encompassing safeguarding Ethiopian commercial ships and securing the East African maritime zone from arms trafficking, terrorism, and human exploitation, the burgeoning Navy highlighted aspects of its ongoing modernization and capacity building.

Deputy Navy Commander Rear Admiral Naser Abadiga detailed successful efforts made towards enhancing personnel and developing infrastructure, part of the wider national reform agenda. The Standing Committee discussed the Navy’s execution of its duties as tasked by the government and the public based on insights gained during their visit.