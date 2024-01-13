The Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council has not only expressed unanimous support for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 1st, 2024, between the Ethiopian government and Somaliland but has also delved into the profound implications and potential benefits of this historic agreement.

In their comprehensive statement, the council emphasized the significance of candid discussions between the two nations, acknowledging the critical issues that were addressed during the negotiation process. By throwing its unreserved acceptance behind the outcome of these discussions, the council is demonstrating a commitment to advancing the shared interests of both parties, paving the way for a future that extends beyond the current horizon.

Highlighting the challenges faced by landlocked countries, particularly Ethiopia, with its staggering population of over 120 million, the council underscored the transformative potential inherent in addressing these challenges. By navigating the obstacles associated with landlocked status, such as limited trade opportunities and transit hindrances, Ethiopia can propel its vast population towards unprecedented growth and development.

Crucially, the council drew attention to the deprivation of sea access as a significant impediment to trade, transit, and socio-economic development. With optimism, the council anticipates that the practical implementation of the agreement will provide an appropriate response to these challenges, unleashing a wave of opportunities for both nations.

Furthermore, the Joint Council emphasized the international principles that affirm the right of landlocked countries to sea access, reinforcing the importance of strict negotiations in this regard. This not only adds a layer of diplomatic depth to the council’s stance but also positions the agreement within the broader framework of recognized international norms.

In a forward-looking tone, the joint council’s statement concluded with a message of high optimism. It anticipates that the ongoing and future activities arising from the agreement will culminate in the mutual and equitable distribution of benefits for both Ethiopia and Somaliland.