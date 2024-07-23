Turkey's Opposition MP Raises Concerns Over Turkish Navy Presence in Somali Waters

Turkish opposition lawmakers expressed serious concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent proposal to deploy the Turkish navy to Somali waters following a hydrocarbon exploration agreement between Turkey and Somalia.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Deputy Chairman Yankı Bağcıoğlu, a former rear admiral, warned on Saturday that assigning Turkish forces to operate in Somalia’s territorial waters could jeopardize ongoing military operations and national security.

“The deployment of Turkish Armed Forces in Somalia’s maritime areas could risk our current operations and national security. The potential dangers of this motion must be thoroughly considered,” Bağcıoğlu said in a written statement.

Bağcıoğlu’s statement came after Erdoğan submitted a motion to the Turkish parliament seeking authorization for the deployment. This follows an announcement by Turkey’s energy ministry that it will send an exploration vessel to Somali waters later this year as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal signed earlier in 2024.

In February, Turkey and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement during the Somali defense minister’s visit to Ankara. Turkey has strengthened its alliance with Somalia in recent years, building schools, hospitals, and infrastructure and providing scholarships for Somali students.

Turkey also opened its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in 2017 and has been providing training to the Somali military and police forces. However, Bağcıoğlu said Turkish forces stationed in Somalia have no combat role and should not assume one in the future.

He emphasized the risks posed by increased tensions in the region, citing Somalia’s strained relations with Ethiopia over Somaliland, the presence of various international actors such as the UAE and the active threat from the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

Bağcıoğlu criticized the lack of detailed directives in the motion submitted by the presidency and called for careful preparation and clear political objectives to avoid jeopardizing Turkish national security. “If it is essential to deploy Turkish forces to support Somali needs, a meticulous preliminary plan and clear directives must be established,” he stated.

He also warned against overstretching the Turkish Navy, which is already engaged in operations in the Aegean, eastern Mediterranean, and Black Sea. Increasing the number of vessels in Somali waters could weaken Turkey’s defense posture at home, Bağcıoğlu argued.

The CHP deputy chairman urged transparency about the national interests behind the decision to conduct risky and problematic seismic and drilling operations in Somalia. “We must ask whether we are sending TSK personnel far from home to protect another state’s interests for an open-ended and ambiguous mission,” he said. He called for detailed scrutiny of the presidential motion in order to address the concerns.