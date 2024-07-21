Turkey Moves To Deploy Navy To Somali Waters After New Defense Deal

Erdogan is seeking authorization for troop deployment to Somali waters as Turkey set to conduct maritime exploration activities there

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a motion to the Turkish parliament on Friday, seeking authorization for the deployment of Turkish troops to Somalia’s territorial waters.

This move follows a defense and economic cooperation deal between Turkey and Somalia, signed in February, aimed at bolstering Somalia’s maritime defense capabilities and establishing a navy for the African nation.

The secret deal was reportedly concluded in response to Ethiopia’s agreement with the Republic of Somaliland in January, which grants Addis Ababa the right to build a military port there.

Earlier this month, Turkey hosted foreign ministers from Somalia and Ethiopia, in an attempt to mediate and resolve the ensuing crisis. Although the meetings ended with a joint declaration expressing a willingness to engage, sources told Middle East Eye that Ethiopia, despite initiating the mediation, showed strong reservations and reluctance to progress. The Turkish foreign ministry has declined to comment.

This development has apparently accelerated Turkey’s commitment to Somalia. On Thursday, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signed a hydrocarbon exploration and production agreement with his Somali counterpart, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, in Istanbul. This agreement authorizes Turkish state company TPAO to conduct exploration activities in three different blocks within Somali maritime areas.

Observers in Ankara say the government might have moved to send troops to protect TPAO ships that would conduct drilling operations in Somali waters in the coming months.

The motion presented to the Turkish parliament requests a two-year mandate, subject to renewal, granting President Erdogan the authority to deploy the necessary troops, which in this case would likely come from Ankara’s naval forces. According to the motion, which was seen by the Middle East Eye, this action is in response to a formal request from the Somali government.

Turkey’s support will include assistance against terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and other threats,” the motion states. “The UN Security Council’s resolution of December 1, 2023, on Somalia’s fight against terrorism, also provides a legal basis for this cooperation.”

The motion directly references the February agreement with Somalia as a basis for these actions. Although Somalia has formally ratified the deal, its contents have remained secret until now. Erdogan’s government has yet to present the deal to the Turkish parliament for its own ratification process.

According to the memorandum accompanying Erdogan’s motion, Somalia’s defense and security forces, despite having sufficient personnel and resources, struggle to fulfill their duties effectively due to economic challenges. The February agreement is designed to enhance Somalia’s capacity to manage its maritime jurisdiction areas and integrate marine resources into the Somali economy.

The motion also underscores the importance of securing Somalia’s economic resources and contributing to regional stability and security for Turkey’s foreign trade and maritime transportation interests.

“The deployment of Turkish Armed Forces will be coordinated with Somali authorities and will cover Somalia’s maritime jurisdiction areas,” the motion adds.

Ankara’s ties to Somalia, which began in 2011 when Erdogan visited famine-stricken Mogadishu, have evolved from a humanitarian initiative to a comprehensive security and commercial partnership. Somalia now hosts Turkey’s largest overseas military base. Additionally, Turkey’s sale of armed drones to Ethiopia in 2021 played a significant role in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to defeat Tigray forces in Ethiopia’s civil war.