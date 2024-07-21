What if Somaliland Separates From Somalia | Country Comparison | Data Duck 2.o

What If Somaliland Becomes An Independent Country?

The Republic of Somaliland area is 177,000 square km2, making it the 89th largest country, ahead of Uruguay but behind Cambodia.

The number of people in this country would be 6.2 million. It’s making the 110th most populated country, ahead of the Democratic Republic of the Congo but behind Bulgaria.

The country’s GDP is only $ 3.78 billion. It’s lower than Monaco, and it’s making 160th richest country after Ecuador, while GDP per capita would be $852. It is the 14th poorest country in the world, just behind the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Somali is the official language of this country and also the most spoken language, with 6 million speakers.

The country’s capital is Hargeisa, and also the most populated city with 1.2 million people. Then followed by Burao with 425,000 people, Borama with 300,000 people, Berbera with 245,000 people, and Erigavo with 180,000 people.

Islam is the largest religion in this country, with 6.19 million followers and 99.9% of people in this country follow Islam. It would be the second-highest percentage of Islamic people living in a country in the world after the Maldives.

