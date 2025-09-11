In this video titled “The Horn of Africa’s Hidden Power: Why the West Can’t Ignore Somaliland,” East to West’s host Sarah Martinez Amir interviews Sultan Said Sultan Deria, the traditional leader of the Grand Isaaq Sultanate of Somaliland.

The conversation centers around Somaliland’s strategic importance, its ongoing push for international recognition, and the potential geopolitical and humanitarian role it could play in regional and global affairs.

Although Somaliland restored independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since functioned as a peaceful, democratic state, it has yet to be recognized by any country. Sultan Deria argues that now, more than ever, recognition is both timely and necessary due to the growing instability in the Red Sea, the Middle East, and the broader Horn of Africa.

Sultan Deria presents Somaliland as a democratic outlier in a region dominated by authoritarian or Islamist regimes. He underscores its history of democratic elections, stable governance, and its commitment to peace. Despite this, the international community continues to overlook Somaliland, often due to adherence to Somalia’s territorial integrity under the outdated “One Somalia” policy. Sultan Deria contends that this policy no longer serves the interests of global security or stability and insists that Somaliland’s independence would not only benefit its people but also serve the strategic goals of major democracies, particularly the United States.

The Red Sea crisis and growing geopolitical competition in Africa serve as a critical context for his argument. Sultan Deria warns that powers like China and Turkey are rapidly expanding their influence on the African continent through economic investment, infrastructure projects, and ideological alignment. He claims that China “occupies” much of Africa through soft power and infrastructure diplomacy, while Turkey, governed by an Islamist party, is backing extremist groups across the region. Somaliland, however, is the one place in Africa where Chinese influence has not taken root—a fact Sultan Deria suggests should be leveraged by the West.

He makes a strong case for Somaliland’s strategic location. Situated on the Gulf of Aden and controlling the Berbera port near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Somaliland occupies one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. This gives it outsized importance in the global supply chain and security architecture—particularly in light of attacks by the Houthis on shipping lanes and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Sultan Deria argues that if the U.S. wants to counter terrorism, piracy, and influence from adversaries like Iran, China, and Russia, it must work with partners who share democratic values—and Somaliland is that partner.

A significant portion of the discussion centers on Somaliland’s potential alignment with Israel through the Abraham Accords, a U.S.-brokered initiative aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Sultan Deria highlights the similarities between Somaliland and Israel: both are democracies surrounded by hostile, often extremist, regimes; both face threats from Islamist terrorist organizations like al-Shabaab and Hamas; and both control strategic regions that are vital to international security. He points out that while Somalia maintains a staunchly anti-Israel position, Somaliland is prepared to normalize relations and partner on shared security goals.

He criticizes Israel for maintaining its “One Somalia” stance and urges the Israeli government to rethink this position for its own national interest. Deria views Somaliland as a natural ally, and he suggests that strategic cooperation in the Red Sea region, particularly in areas such as maritime security and counter-terrorism, would benefit both nations. He also applauds the Trump administration for its apparent openness to recognizing Somaliland, citing figures like Senator Ted Cruz who have publicly advocated for such a move.

In addition to the geopolitical and security dimensions, Sultan Deria speaks to Somaliland’s potential role in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He discusses unconfirmed reports that Israel has explored the possibility of relocating displaced Palestinians from Gaza to various countries, including Somaliland. While he clarifies that no formal agreement has been reached, Deria expresses Somaliland’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis, emphasizing the country’s existing track record of hosting refugees from Syria and Yemen.

He envisions an international conference involving the United States, Israel, Gulf states (such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia), and other stakeholders to explore humanitarian resettlement options. Sultan Deria insists that Somaliland has the land, the peace, and the will to accommodate Palestinian refugees—what it lacks is international recognition and the infrastructure investment to make this vision a reality. He draws a compelling parallel to Somaliland’s own history of displacement and refuge, referencing how his people fled to Ethiopia during past conflicts, something Gazans are currently unable to do due to closed borders in Egypt and Jordan.

Throughout the conversation, Sultan Deria presents Somaliland as a moral, democratic, and strategically indispensable actor that is being unjustly sidelined by outdated geopolitical narratives. He criticizes the broader Arab world for lacking a coherent plan for Gaza beyond perpetuating decades-old talking points. According to Deria, true leadership would mean shifting the discourse from political stalemates to actionable humanitarian solutions. Somaliland, he insists, is ready and willing to contribute—if only the world would let it.

In his closing remarks, Sultan Deria calls on global powers, particularly the United States, Israel, and Gulf nations, to treat Somaliland as an equal partner. Whether it is in security cooperation, counter-extremism, regional stability, or humanitarian action, Somaliland is not only capable but also eager to contribute. Recognition, he argues, is not merely symbolic—it is a practical necessity for the region and for the democratic world.

Watch the full discussion below:

