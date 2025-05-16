The video “Somaliland’s Case for Recognition: What’s Holding the World Back?” features an in-depth discussion with Professor Aleksi Ylönen, a Horn of Africa specialist, about Somaliland’s enduring quest for international recognition.

Since 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto independent state, with its own governance structures, military, currency, and a reputation for democratic stability. Despite these hallmarks of statehood, it remains unrecognized by the international community, largely due to geopolitical calculations and the interests of major global powers, particularly in relation to Somalia.

Professor Ylönen explains that the lack of recognition is not a result of Somaliland’s internal shortcomings but rather due to external strategic interests. International powers, particularly the U.S., have traditionally supported Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu, hoping for a unified Somali state. This hope persists despite Somalia’s ongoing instability, especially with the presence of extremist groups like al-Shabaab, while Somaliland remains relatively peaceful and democratic.

The professor highlights the paradox: new nations like South Sudan and Eritrea were recognized under arguably similar or even less stable conditions, yet Somaliland is still overlooked.

The conversation also touches on recent developments, particularly the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia, where Ethiopia was reportedly offered access to a portion of Somaliland’s coastline in exchange for recognition. While Somaliland’s former president, Muse Bihi Abdi, publicly framed the deal as a path to formal recognition, Ethiopia refrained from confirming this interpretation. The agreement provoked a strong reaction from Mogadishu and its allies, including Egypt, which then moved to bolster Somalia with a defense pact. These tensions illustrate the complex regional politics that continue to thwart Somaliland’s diplomatic ambitions.

Professor Ylönen notes that international interest, especially from the U.S., has increased in light of China’s growing influence in the region, particularly with its base in nearby Djibouti. Somaliland’s alignment with Taiwan—established in 2020—has further distanced it from China, reinforcing its Western-leaning foreign policy. However, Somaliland’s current leadership may be more open to engaging with Beijing if Western support fails to materialize. Despite this, the government’s primary objective remains Western recognition and partnership, as evidenced by its continued outreach efforts.

Finally, the discussion addresses the role of regional organizations like the African Union and the Arab League, which have largely maintained silence on the matter. Their reluctance stems from concerns over setting a precedent that could encourage other secessionist movements across the continent.

Nevertheless, Professor Ylönen underscores the strength of Somaliland’s historical and legal claims, especially given its colonial-era borders and the democratic legitimacy of its governance.

The interview concludes with a reflection on the ongoing geopolitical chess game between Mogadishu and Hargeisa, suggesting that Somaliland’s case will remain a contentious and unresolved issue unless there is a significant shift in global and regional alignments.