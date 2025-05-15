Somaliland Flag to Fly High at Cardiff Castle in Historic Ceremony

Mark your calendars! In a moment of cultural significance and unity, this Friday, May 16th, 2025, history will be made at Cardiff Castle — one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks — as the Wales Somaliland Community hosts a momentous Republic of Somaliland Flag Raising Ceremony.

This unprecedented event celebrates 34 years of Somaliland’s restoration of independence and honors the enduring bond between Somaliland and Wales.

A Day of Remembrance and Recognition

The ceremony, commencing at 10:00 AM (with guests arriving from 9:30 AM), promises a vibrant display of culture, unity, and hope. Cardiff Castle, a symbol of Welsh heritage, will serve as the backdrop for this powerful demonstration of identity and resilience.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including representatives from the Welsh Government, Cardiff Council officials, and leaders from the Republic of Somaliland Government. Community leaders will also share their insights, and schoolchildren will deliver recitations, adding a youthful voice to the celebration. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the formal flag raising at 12:30 PM, a symbolic gesture of pride and belonging.

A Testament to Enduring Ties

For the thousands of Somalilanders who have made Wales their home, this event carries profound significance. It acknowledges their invaluable contributions to Welsh society across generations and reflects the deep-rooted connections between Somaliland and Wales. These ties have been nurtured over decades through collaborative initiatives in education, healthcare partnerships, and dedicated grassroots community endeavors.

The ceremony also serves as an opportunity to express gratitude to the allies and institutions that have championed the community’s progress. Journalists, educators, and cultural organizations who have supported the community’s development, its pursuit of recognition, and campaigns such as the introduction of a Somali Language GCSE will be honored.

A Symbol of Pride and Hope

Ali Abdi BEM, community organizer and spokesperson, encapsulates the sentiment of the occasion: “This flag raising at Cardiff Castle is a proud and symbolic moment. It reflects our identity, our hopes for international recognition, and our gratitude to the people and institutions in Wales who have stood beside us. We are celebrating culture, unity, and the future we are building together here in Wales.”

Abdikarim Adan, Director of the Wales Somaliland Community, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the global impact of the event: “This day is hugely significant not just for Somalilanders in Wales, but for Somalilanders around the world. Raising our flag in such a respected national landmark sends a powerful message of pride, resilience, and belonging. We thank the people of Wales for standing with us and recognizing our shared values of peace, democracy, and cultural celebration.”

A Shared Future

The Somaliland flag raising at Cardiff Castle is more than just a ceremony; it is a testament to the power of community, the strength of shared values, and the unwavering pursuit of recognition.

As the flag rises above the historic castle walls, it will symbolize a shared future built on peace, democracy, and cultural understanding between Somaliland and Wales.

This Friday, join the Wales Somaliland Community in celebrating this historic occasion and witnessing a symbol of hope take flight.