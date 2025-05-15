Since its disastrous famine in 2017, Somaliland has made progress on many fronts – but continues to face food insecurity, amplified by the climate crisis.
Speaking to Rageh Omaar, Somaliland’s Minister for Climate Change, Abdillahi Jama Osman, spoke about the challenges facing Somaliland.
Minister Osman, currently in London, met with UK Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy earlier today.
Somaliland is incredibly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
In February, the UK government announced it was cutting overseas aid from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in 2027.
Somaliland’s Environment Ministry Delegation Visits Kenya
Meanwhile, another delegation from Somaliland’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change visited Kenya this month to boost cooperation on climate-related issues. The visit, facilitated by ActionAid, included:
- Meeting with the University of Nairobi: To establish partnerships for advanced education (Master’s and PhD programs) and collaborative research on climate change and the environment.
- Touring Kenya’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA): To learn about their operations and establish a cooperation agreement covering capacity building, environmental standards, management systems, impact assessments, and joint research.
- Visiting the Arboretum and National Herbarium: To learn about plant conservation and agree to synchronize nursery operations with Somaliland’s environmental ministry.
The goal of the visit was to strengthen climate resilience and environmental protection in both Somaliland and Kenya through knowledge sharing and institutional partnerships.