Since its disastrous famine in 2017, Somaliland has made progress on many fronts – but continues to face food insecurity, amplified by the climate crisis.

Speaking to Rageh Omaar, Somaliland’s Minister for Climate Change, Abdillahi Jama Osman, spoke about the challenges facing Somaliland.

Minister Osman, currently in London, met with UK Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy earlier today.

Somaliland is incredibly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

In February, the UK government announced it was cutting overseas aid from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in 2027.

Somaliland’s Environment Ministry Delegation Visits Kenya

Meanwhile, another delegation from Somaliland’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change visited Kenya this month to boost cooperation on climate-related issues. The visit, facilitated by ActionAid, included:

Meeting with the University of Nairobi: To establish partnerships for advanced education (Master’s and PhD programs) and collaborative research on climate change and the environment.

Touring Kenya's National Environment Management Authority (NEMA): To learn about their operations and establish a cooperation agreement covering capacity building, environmental standards, management systems, impact assessments, and joint research.

Visiting the Arboretum and National Herbarium: To learn about plant conservation and agree to synchronize nursery operations with Somaliland's environmental ministry.

The goal of the visit was to strengthen climate resilience and environmental protection in both Somaliland and Kenya through knowledge sharing and institutional partnerships.

About Rageh Omaar Rageh Omaar is a Somaliland-born British journalist and writer. He was a BBC world affairs correspondent, where he made his name reporting from Iraq. In September 2006, he moved to a new post at Al Jazeera English, where he presented the nightly weekday documentary series Witness until January 2010. The Rageh Omaar Report, first aired in February 2010, is a one-hour, monthly investigative documentary in which he reports on international current affairs stories. From January 2013, he became a special correspondent and presenter for ITV News, reporting on a broad range of news stories, as well as producing special in-depth reports from around the UK and further afield. A year after his appointment, Omaar was promoted to international affairs editor for ITV News. Since October 2015, alongside his duties as international affairs editor, he has been a deputy newscaster of ITV News at Ten. Since September 2017, Omaar has occasionally presented the ITV Lunchtime News, including the ITV News London Lunchtime Bulletin and the ITV Evening News. ITV News ITV News is the branding of news programs on the British news television channel of ITV. ITV has a long tradition of television news. Independent Television News was founded to provide news bulletins for the network in 1955, and has since continued to produce all news programs on ITV.