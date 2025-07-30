Hargeisa, Somaliland – Prominent Somaliland environmentalist and scholar Ahmed Ibrahim Awale received high-level recognition for his decades of conservation work during a prestigious award ceremony at the Hargeisa International Book Fair yesterday.

The event, organized by the Somaliland Centre for African Studies (SCAS), a research division of the Redsea Cultural Foundation, was graced by Somaliland’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Abdillahi Jama Osman “Geeljire,” who presented the honor.

The ceremony celebrated Awale’s profound contributions to environmental science and biodiversity conservation within Somaliland.

As chairman of both the Somaliland Biodiversity Foundation and the NGO Candlelight for Environment, Education, and Health, Awale has been a leading figure in researching and promoting the region’s unique ecology.

His influential publications, including Environment in Crisis: Selected Essays on the Somali Environment and Introduction to Plants in Central Somaliland, have shaped environmental discourse.

Awale’s scientific impact extends globally through significant discoveries, notably the identification of a new aloe species, Aloe sanguinalis (red aloe), near Alala Adka in 2014, and the naming of a scorpion species, Pandinurus awalei, in his honor in 2020.

Dr. Jama Muse Jama, Chairman of the Hargeisa Cultural Centre and founder of SCAS, lauded Awale’s lifelong dedication. “Ahmed Ibrahim Awale has fearlessly advocated for, protected, and educated others about the non-human communities sharing our planet,” Dr. Jama stated. “His scientific contributions have illuminated previously unrecognized plants and organisms, enriching our understanding of Somaliland’s biodiversity.”

Minister Geeljire, who shared a childhood connection with Awale from their days at Adadley School, emphasized the national significance of the recognition.

“This award reflects our nation’s commitment to honoring good deeds, dedication, and humanitarian spirit—qualities Ahmed embodies,” Geeljire said during his address. He highlighted Awale’s role as an inspiration for young Somali scientists.

Born near the biodiverse Gaan Libah mountain, Ahmed Ibrahim has lectured on environmental science at the University of Hargeisa for over two decades. Through Candlelight, founded in 1995, he has tirelessly raised awareness about critical threats like deforestation, overgrazing, and climate change impacting Somaliland’s ecosystems.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Deputy Minister of Fisheries Mr. Sharma’arke Abdi Muse and esteemed scholars, underscored Somaliland’s increasing focus on environmental stewardship. This comes as the Ministry of Environment bolsters wildlife and pasture protection efforts amid a declared drought emergency in four regions.

The SCAS, in bestowing the honor, urged Ahmed Ibrahim to continue his vital research and advocacy. As Somaliland confronts challenges like climate change and desertification, Awale’s pioneering work stands as a beacon for sustainable development and a powerful call to action for future generations of environmental custodians.