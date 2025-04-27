Cheetah Cub Named Taylor Swift Recovering after being Rescued in Illegal Wildlife Pet Trade

The cub, named Taylor Swift, is recovering and thriving at the Cheetah Rescue and Conservation Centre in Somaliland

A young cheetah cub named after Taylor Swift is thankfully recovering after being rescued from the illegal wildlife pet trade in the Horn of Africa, but why is it named after the star singer?

The cub is currently being cared for at the Cheetah Rescue and Conservation Centre in Somaliland, where she is thriving under professional rehabilitation and is regaining her strength.

The cub was taken at just a few weeks old by traffickers attempting to smuggle her into the exotic pet market. At the time of her rescue by the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), the animal weighed barely three pounds, comparable to a domestic kitten.

Fortunately, she was intercepted before she could be sold and has since been nursed back to health following her rescue, where the cheetah cub was transferred to CCF’s wildlife reserve in Somaliland.

The new facility spans 1,800 acres and includes enclosures ranging from 5 to 12 acres, designed to provide a naturalistic environment for rescued cheetahs. Here, the cub began touch training as part of the recovery process for young animals.

“[The training] is essential to desensitize cubs to the gentle touch,” Dr. Laurie Marker, CCF founder and executive director, said. “Since Taylor will begin her vaccine regimen soon.”

“It may not be the Eras tour, but Taylor’s training has been very successful so far.”

Cheetahs are currently classified as vulnerable, with fewer than 7,000 remaining in the wild. The illegal pet trade remains one of the major threats to their survival, particularly in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, where cubs are often poached and trafficked.

Taylor Swift, the cheetah, joins dozens of other animals at CCF’s Somaliland center, which was established specifically to house animals rescued from illegal trafficking operations.

Just in case you needed a few seconds of cheetah cubs. These are the two most recent rescues at Cheetah Conservation Fund’s (CCF) International Research and Education Centre in Namibia. These two orphaned cubs were transferred to CCF in March, and estimated to be about six weeks… pic.twitter.com/RljWp57OvF — Cheetah Conservation Fund (@CCFCheetah) April 16, 2025

Why is a cheetah named Taylor Swift?

The real Taylor Swift, the global music icon, is a devoted cat owner herself, which is why Dr. Marker explained that the cub was named after her as a tribute to the pop superstar’s well-known affection for cats.

She owns three cats – Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button – all of whom have appeared in her music videos and even on merchandise.

Benjamin Button, the most recent addition, featured on the cover of Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year issue alongside the singer.

Through both name and rescue, Taylor Swift, the cub, is now a symbol of hope in the global effort to combat wildlife exploitation, making her a fitting selection for the name of the young cub.

According to the organization, the cub is now doing “all too well,” a subtle nod to her namesake’s music.