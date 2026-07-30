This article, “The Future Of Global Governance: Lessons From The Horn Of Africa,” written by H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the President of Somaliland, argues that the future credibility of the international order will depend not only on preserving established rules and institutions, but also on their ability to recognize political realities and successful governance as they evolve.

Drawing on Somaliland’s experience since 1991, the article presents the Horn of Africa as a testing ground for peacebuilding, democratic institution-building, local ownership and regional stability. It argues that legitimacy is ultimately earned through accountable governance, public consent and the rule of law rather than conferred solely through formal international recognition.

The article calls for Europe and its partners to move beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships toward strategic partnerships centered on investment, institutional capacity, trade, security and mutual benefit. It further contends that greater engagement with Somaliland—and serious consideration of its international recognition—could reinforce the principles of democratic accountability, peaceful political competition and responsible statecraft that the rules-based international order seeks to uphold.

More broadly, the article advocates a more adaptable and representative global governance system capable of recognizing constructive political development wherever it emerges.

The complete article is as follows:

The Future of Global Governance: Lessons from the Horn of Africa

By H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the President of the Republic of Somaliland. The Republic of Somaliland restored independence in 1991.

There is a tendency to believe that the future of global governance will be shaped exclusively in the world’s great capitals or within the chambers of its established institutions. Yet history often teaches a different lesson. Some of the most important insights into the nature of political order emerge not from states that inherited stability, but from societies that have had to build it for themselves.

Across the Horn of Africa, where strategic competition, demographic change and economic opportunity increasingly converge, the challenges confronting the international community are neither theoretical nor distant. They are immediate and practical. How does peace endure after conflict? How are institutions built where none previously existed? How can democratic legitimacy take root in difficult circumstances? And what should the international community do when political reality evolves more rapidly than the frameworks designed to recognize it?

For more than three decades, Somaliland has sought to answer these questions not through rhetoric but through experience. It has maintained peace where conflict once prevailed, developed democratic institutions through successive elections, strengthened the rule of law, and contributed to regional stability in one of the world’s most strategically significant regions. It has done so largely through local initiative, political compromise and public consent rather than external administration or prolonged international intervention.

The lessons from that experience extend beyond Somaliland itself. They speak to a broader challenge confronting the international system: how to preserve a rules-based international order while ensuring that it remains sufficiently adaptable to recognize and encourage responsible governance wherever it emerges. As Europe and its partners consider the future of global governance, the Horn of Africa offers not merely a theatre of strategic competition, but a laboratory of political resilience whose experience deserves closer attention.

Governance Begins With Legitimacy

Much contemporary debate about international order focuses on institutions, treaties and diplomatic architecture. These remain indispensable. Yet they are ultimately instruments rather than foundations. The true foundation of any durable political order is legitimacy: the confidence of citizens that public institutions exist to serve the common good, resolve disputes peacefully and provide security under the rule of law.

Legitimacy cannot simply be conferred from outside. It is earned through consistent governance, accountability and the patient construction of public trust. The most enduring political institutions are those that grow from local ownership and reflect the aspirations of the societies they serve. This principle is neither uniquely African nor uniquely European. It is universal.

Somaliland’s experience illustrates this reality. Emerging from the devastation of civil war in 1991, communities, elders, civic leaders and political representatives embarked upon a process of reconciliation that was rooted in dialogue rather than coercion. Institutions were not imported wholesale from abroad; they evolved through consultation and adaptation. Traditional mechanisms of consensus complemented constitutional development, while democratic elections progressively strengthened public confidence in representative government.

This experience challenges a common assumption in international affairs: that legitimacy flows primarily from formal recognition. Recognition undoubtedly matters. It facilitates international engagement, investment and cooperation. Yet recognition alone cannot create effective governance. Nor should the absence of recognition obscure the presence of functioning democratic institutions, peaceful political competition and responsible public administration. If global governance is to remain credible, it must increasingly evaluate political realities not only through inherited legal frameworks but also through demonstrable performance.

Stability as a Strategic Asset

In the twenty-first century, stability has become one of the world’s most valuable strategic resources. It cannot be taken for granted. Across multiple regions, governments confront transnational terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats, irregular migration, environmental pressures and economic uncertainty. The capacity of states to withstand these challenges increasingly determines regional and international security.

For Europe, these developments are not remote. The security of maritime trade routes, the resilience of supply chains and the management of migration all depend upon stable partnerships beyond the continent’s borders. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Horn of Africa, whose geography places it at the intersection of Africa, the Middle East and the wider Indo-Pacific.

Too often, however, the region has been viewed primarily through the language of crisis. Conflict, humanitarian emergencies and geopolitical rivalry have dominated international attention. These challenges are real and deserve sustained engagement. Yet they do not tell the whole story. The Horn is also a region of innovation, entrepreneurship, democratic aspiration and growing economic integration. It is home to societies investing in infrastructure, expanding regional trade and strengthening institutions capable of supporting long-term development.

The international community should therefore broaden its understanding of stability. Stability is not simply the absence of conflict; it is the presence of capable institutions, accountable governance and public confidence in constitutional processes. These qualities cannot be manufactured quickly in response to crisis. They require patient investment over many years. When societies demonstrate that commitment, international partnerships should reinforce and encourage those efforts.

The Rules-Based Order Must Continue to Evolve

Europe has consistently championed the importance of a rules-based international order. This commitment has served the international community well by promoting peaceful dispute resolution, sovereign equality and respect for international law. At a time of increasing geopolitical competition, these principles remain indispensable.

Yet the strength of any rules-based system depends upon its capacity for renewal. Institutions that cannot adapt to changing political realities risk losing both effectiveness and legitimacy. History demonstrates that international governance has never been static. The institutions created after 1945 have themselves evolved repeatedly in response to decolonization, economic globalization and technological transformation.

Today’s international landscape presents new questions. How should international institutions engage with societies that demonstrate effective governance despite unusual political circumstances? How should democratic resilience be encouraged in regions facing persistent instability? And how can multilateral organizations remain sufficiently flexible to reward responsible behavior while preserving the stability of the wider international system?

These questions deserve thoughtful consideration rather than ideological responses. Adaptation should never mean abandoning established principles. Rather, it requires applying those principles with consistency while recognizing that political realities continue to evolve. An international order perceived as capable of acknowledging successful governance wherever it emerges will ultimately command greater confidence than one viewed as constrained solely by precedent.

For Somaliland, this is not simply a matter of national interest. It reflects a broader conviction that international institutions derive their authority from both continuity and responsiveness. They must preserve order while remaining open to political developments that strengthen peace, democracy and regional cooperation.

The Horn of Africa and Europe’s Shared Future

The strategic importance of the Horn of Africa has never been greater. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait links the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean through one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. A significant proportion of global commerce passes through these waters, connecting European markets with Asia, the Gulf and Eastern Africa. The security of this corridor affects energy supplies, commercial shipping and international trade far beyond the region itself.

At the same time, the Horn has become an arena in which multiple global powers pursue economic and strategic interests. Investment in ports, logistics, telecommunications and transport infrastructure is reshaping patterns of regional connectivity. Gulf States, European partners, African institutions and Asian economies increasingly recognize the region as central to future commercial networks rather than peripheral to them.

Europe therefore has compelling reasons to engage the Horn through a long-term strategic perspective. Such engagement should extend beyond crisis management towards partnerships based upon shared interests and mutual respect. Maritime security, infrastructure development, renewable energy, digital connectivity, higher education and institutional capacity all present opportunities for constructive cooperation.

Partnerships of this nature are most successful when they are founded upon reciprocity rather than dependency. African countries increasingly seek relationships that recognize their agency, expertise and capacity for leadership. They wish to contribute to shaping international agendas, not merely respond to them. Europe, with its longstanding commitment to multilateral cooperation and democratic governance, is well placed to cultivate such partnerships.

Somaliland’s own aspirations reflect this approach. Our objective is to deepen engagement with partners who value stability, transparency and responsible governance. We believe cooperation is strongest when it is grounded in mutual benefit, shared strategic interests and respect for local ownership.

A New Compact Between Europe and Africa

For much of the post-Cold War era, relations between Europe and Africa were frequently framed through the language of development assistance. That approach reflected the priorities of its time, particularly where humanitarian crises, conflict and poverty demanded immediate international attention. While development cooperation remains an essential component of the relationship, it is no longer sufficient to define it. Africa today is increasingly characterized by rapid urbanization, technological innovation, expanding consumer markets and a young population that will play a decisive role in the global economy over the coming decades. The question facing both continents is therefore not simply how Europe can assist Africa, but how Europe and Africa can prosper together through long-term strategic partnership.

The Horn of Africa illustrates this transformation particularly clearly. Situated at the intersection of Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, the region is becoming an increasingly important hub for maritime trade, logistics, energy infrastructure and digital connectivity. Investments in ports, transport corridors and telecommunications are reshaping patterns of commerce that extend far beyond the region itself. These developments should not be viewed solely through the prism of geopolitical competition. They also represent opportunities to build more resilient supply chains, expand regional trade and create sustainable economic growth that benefits both African and European partners.

A more mature partnership therefore requires a corresponding shift in mindset. Successful cooperation between Africa and Europe should increasingly be measured not by the volume of aid disbursed but by the quality of investment mobilized, the strength of institutions supported and the opportunities created for businesses, entrepreneurs and young people on both continents. Public finance will continue to play an important catalytic role, particularly in fragile contexts, but long-term prosperity will depend upon creating environments in which private capital, innovation and regional enterprise can flourish.

For Europe, such an approach aligns closely with its own strategic interests. Resilient African economies contribute to regional stability, reduce the drivers of irregular migration, strengthen supply chains and create new markets for trade and investment. For African countries, partnerships founded upon transparency, skills transfer and mutual benefit offer a more sustainable path to development than relationships characterized by dependency. The future of Europe-Africa relations should therefore be built less upon the language of assistance and more upon the language of shared opportunity, strategic investment and common prosperity.

From Aid to Partnership

One of the most significant shifts in international development over recent decades has been the gradual movement away from traditional donor-recipient relationships towards genuine strategic partnerships. This evolution should continue.

Development cooperation is most effective when it strengthens domestic institutions rather than substitutes for them. Sustainable economic growth depends not only on investment but also on the rule of law, transparent public administration and predictable regulatory environments. These are responsibilities that ultimately belong to national governments.

The role of international cooperation should therefore be to reinforce local capacity, encourage innovation and facilitate mutually beneficial investment. Infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital transformation and climate resilience all require collaboration across borders. Yet these initiatives succeed most consistently when national priorities and local expertise remain central to their design and implementation.

Somaliland’s development has been characterized by precisely this emphasis on local ownership. Progress has often been incremental rather than dramatic, reflecting the reality that institution-building is measured in decades rather than election cycles. While significant challenges remain, the experience demonstrates that durable governance emerges through sustained domestic commitment supported by constructive international engagement.

This lesson is relevant well beyond the Horn of Africa. As the international community reconsiders development policy in an era of fiscal constraints and geopolitical competition, strengthening capable local institutions may prove among the most valuable investments it can make.

A More Confident International Order

The future of global governance will not be determined solely by institutional reform or diplomatic negotiation. It will depend equally upon whether the international community retains the confidence to recognize successful governance, encourage democratic resilience and reward those societies that contribute constructively to regional stability.

The Horn of Africa is often portrayed as a region defined by its challenges. Yet it is also a region demonstrating remarkable resilience, entrepreneurial energy and political innovation. Its experience reminds us that peace is not simply negotiated; it is built patiently through institutions that command public trust. Democracy is not sustained through declarations alone; it is strengthened through accountable leadership and peaceful political competition. Stability is not inherited; it is earned.

These lessons carry implications far beyond one region. As the international system adapts to new geopolitical realities, it must remain anchored in enduring principles while becoming more responsive to demonstrated success. Rules-based governance is strengthened—not weakened—when it recognizes those who uphold its values through practical achievement.

The future international order should therefore aspire to be more representative, more pragmatic and more attentive to realities on the ground. It should encourage cooperation between regions, support locally led institution-building and recognize that effective governance is among the most valuable contributions any society can make to international peace.

From the perspective of Somaliland, this is not simply an aspiration for our own future. It is a proposition for the future of global governance itself. The credibility of the international system will increasingly depend upon its ability to identify, encourage and partner with societies that have demonstrated a sustained commitment to peace, democratic accountability and responsible statecraft. If it succeeds in doing so, it will emerge stronger, more legitimate and better equipped to meet the complex challenges of the twenty-first century.

Recognition, Legitimacy, and the Credibility of International Institutions

One of the enduring strengths of the international system has been its commitment to principles that promote peace, stability and cooperation among nations. Respect for sovereignty, the peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to international law remain essential foundations of global order. These principles have helped reduce conflict, facilitate economic integration and provide a common framework through which states can engage with one another. Preserving them remains in the interests of the entire international community.

At the same time, every international system must periodically confront the challenge of political change. New realities emerge, governance evolves and institutions develop in ways that were not always anticipated when existing diplomatic frameworks were first established. The resilience of international institutions depends not upon resisting every change, but upon possessing the confidence and flexibility to assess new circumstances carefully, consistently and according to the principles they were created to uphold. Continuity is essential, but so too is the capacity for thoughtful adaptation.

This broader question extends beyond any single country or region. It concerns how the international community evaluates effective governance, democratic accountability and long-term contributions to regional peace. Societies that demonstrate a sustained commitment to constitutional government, peaceful political competition and responsible administration strengthen the objectives that the international system seeks to encourage. Recognizing and supporting such achievements reinforces the credibility of international institutions because it demonstrates that responsible governance carries tangible value within the rules-based order.

For policymakers, particularly in Europe, this presents an opportunity to consider how international engagement can continue to evolve without compromising legal consistency or political stability. A rules-based order derives authority not only from the principles it proclaims but also from the confidence with which it applies them to changing circumstances. Institutions that remain connected to political reality while maintaining fidelity to their founding values are better equipped to command international trust. In an era of profound geopolitical change, that capacity for principled adaptation may become one of the defining characteristics of effective global governance.

The experience of Somaliland illustrates why this debate matters in practical terms. For more than three decades, Somaliland has maintained relative peace, conducted competitive elections, developed functioning public institutions and contributed to security in one of the world’s most strategically important regions. Regardless of differing legal or diplomatic perspectives, these achievements represent the very qualities that the international community consistently seeks to encourage: democratic accountability, responsible governance and regional stability.

As global governance evolves, there is a strong case for international partners to engage more fully with Somaliland and to give serious consideration to the question of its international recognition. Doing so would not simply acknowledge the progress of one society. It would also reinforce the broader principle that peaceful institution-building, democratic legitimacy and responsible statecraft should be recognized and encouraged wherever they are demonstrably sustained. An international order that is prepared to reward such achievements strengthens its own credibility and sends a powerful signal that constructive governance remains the surest path to international partnership.

Confidence Through Adaptation

The international order has never been static. Its enduring strength has rested not only on the consistency of its principles but also on its capacity to respond thoughtfully to political change. At moments of geopolitical uncertainty, the temptation is often to defend existing structures through caution alone. Yet history suggests that resilient institutions are those willing to recognize successful governance wherever it emerges, provided it is grounded in democratic legitimacy, the rule of law and a commitment to peaceful cooperation.

The experience of the Horn of Africa demonstrates that institution-building, reconciliation and democratic resilience are not the exclusive preserve of established states or long-recognized political systems. They can emerge through local leadership, sustained public consent and patient political compromise. These achievements deserve to be understood not as exceptions to the international order but as contributions to it.

For Europe and its partners, the challenge is therefore not simply to preserve the rules-based international system, but to ensure that it remains credible in a changing world. Credibility depends upon consistency, but it also depends upon the confidence to acknowledge political realities that reinforce the very principles the international community seeks to uphold.

The future of global governance will be shaped not only in international institutions, but also in societies that demonstrate, through practical achievement, that peace, democratic accountability and responsible governance can flourish under difficult circumstances. Recognizing and engaging such partners is not a departure from the rules-based order. It is one of the surest ways of strengthening it for the decades ahead.