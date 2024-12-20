Petition Statement: “Recognize Somaliland—A Proudly Independent and Democratic Nation!”

To: US Congress

We, the undersigned, call on the U.S. Congress to pass H.R. 10402, introduced in the 118th Congress, to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign and independent nation. This bill represents a vital step toward acknowledging Somaliland’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and self-governance.

For over three decades, Somaliland has operated as an independent state, separate from Somalia. After restoring its independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government, Somaliland has built a stable, functioning democracy with a strong commitment to free elections, human rights, and the rule of law. Unlike Somalia, which continues to struggle with insecurity and internal conflicts, Somaliland stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the Horn of Africa.

Why Somaliland Deserves Recognition:

A Democratic and Stable Governance Model

Somaliland has held multiple peaceful elections, with power transitions between governments occurring through the ballot box. Its political system reflects the will of its people, distinguishing it as a functioning democracy in the region. Sovereignty Affirmed by Its People

The people of Somaliland have consistently expressed their desire for independence through democratic processes, including a 2001 referendum where over 97% voted in favor of separation from Somalia. A Commitment to Peace and Stability

Somaliland has remained largely peaceful, even as Somalia has grappled with widespread violence and instability. It has established its own institutions, military, and legal systems, ensuring security for its citizens and contributing to regional stability. A Proven Partner in Global Efforts

Somaliland has demonstrated its readiness to engage with the international community, partnering in counterterrorism, anti-piracy efforts, and regional trade. Its ports and infrastructure, particularly in Berbera, have strategic significance for global commerce.

The international community must recognize Somaliland’s right to self-determination and sovereignty. Denying this right perpetuates the false narrative that Somaliland is part of Somalia, despite decades of separation and its distinct political, cultural, and historical identity.

Recognizing Somaliland would not undermine regional stability, but rather strengthen it by acknowledging a functioning state with the potential to contribute positively to global peace and development.

We call upon the U.S. Congress to:



Pass H.R. 10402 and formally recognize Somaliland as an independent, democratic nation. Support Somaliland’s efforts to gain full membership in international organizations, including the United Nations and the African Union. Partner with Somaliland to promote peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa.

We urge all supporters of democracy, self-determination, and regional stability to stand with the people of Somaliland and advocate for its rightful recognition as an independent nation.

Why is this important?

Support Justice and Self-Determination:

Somaliland’s pursuit of recognition is grounded in the principles of justice and self-determination. By joining the campaign, you stand with people who have democratically chosen their path toward independence and who seek acknowledgment of their right to govern themselves. Promote Peace and Stability:

Recognizing Somaliland as an independent nation can help solidify its role as a stabilizing force in the Horn of Africa. Its established governance systems and peaceful track record provide a model for the region, countering instability and fostering development. Uplift Democracy in the Region:

Somaliland’s commitment to democracy, free elections, and the rule of law sets it apart in a region often marred by conflict and authoritarianism. Supporting its recognition is a way to champion these values on a global stage. Encourage Responsible Global Partnerships:

Somaliland is a proven partner in international efforts, including anti-terrorism, maritime security, and trade. Recognizing its sovereignty enables it to engage more fully in global diplomacy and economic partnerships, benefiting not only the region but the international community as a whole. Honor the Will of the People:

The people of Somaliland have consistently voiced their desire for independence through peaceful and democratic means. Joining this campaign affirms their right to determine their own future and ensures that their voices are heard on a global level. Be on the Right Side of History:

Supporting Somaliland’s recognition contributes to correcting historical injustices and acknowledges the realities of its de facto independence for over three decades. Your support helps pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future.

By joining this campaign, you align yourself with a cause that values democracy, peace, and justice. Together, we can create meaningful change and ensure that Somaliland receives the recognition it has long deserved.

Sign the Petition