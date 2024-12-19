Somaliland Could Host US Military Base in Exchange for Recognition – Official

Somaliland is ready to host a US military base in the port of Berbera in exchange for recognition of its sovereignty, Bashir Goth, Somaliland’s representative in Washington, said in an interview with TASS published on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the envoy made the remarks in response to a question about Somaliland’s willingness to host an American army camp if its independence from Somalia is acknowledged.

“Somaliland will be ready to host a US military base in Berbera if it serves the common interests of our two countries,” Goth was quoted as saying.

Somaliland restored its independence from Somalia in 1991, following the overthrow of Somali military ruler Siyad Barre and after a decade-long civil war. While not internationally recognized as a country, the territory on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden has since established its own government, security structures, and currency. Despite this, Somalia still regards the province as its own territory.

Earlier this year, the de facto independent state struck a major deal with Ethiopia to lease 20km (12 miles) of coastline to the landlocked state for commercial purposes and to build a marine base—in exchange for Somaliland being recognized as a country. The agreement has since heightened tensions with Somalia, which accuses Ethiopia of aggression and undermining Somali territorial integrity through the “illegal” Red Sea access pact.

The authorities in Mogadishu have warned that they are prepared to go to war to prevent their East African neighbor from supporting Somaliland’s sovereignty claims. In October, the Somali government declared an Ethiopian diplomat persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours due to “activities incompatible with his diplomatic role.” It previously expelled Ethiopia’s ambassador from Mogadishu and has threatened to kick out thousands of Ethiopian soldiers fighting the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Somalia if the maritime agreement is not revoked.

Speaking to TASS, Goth dismissed any negative consequences for relations with Mogadishu if the US, under President-elect Donald Trump, recognizes Somaliland’s autonomy.

“We consider ourselves an independent and sovereign state. Therefore, we view any partnership that we establish with friendly countries exclusively through the interests of our country,” the diplomat told TASS.

The Republic of Somaliland is hoping Trump will support its statehood push when he returns to the White House in January. According to analysts cited by the Semafor Africa news agency, the move would allow Washington to establish long-term intelligence operations to monitor weapons movement in a volatile region and the activities of China, which has a permanent military base in neighboring Djibouti.