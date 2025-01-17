US House Committee Calls for Somaliland Office to Counter China

About the Select Committee on the CCP The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is committed to working on a bipartisan basis to build consensus on the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and develop a plan of action to defend the American people, our economy, and our values. Follow the committee on X @committeeonccp Committee Members Chairman: John R. Moolenaar from Michigan (MI-02). (X: @RepMoolenaar) Ranking Member: Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois (IL-08). (X: @CongressmanRaja) Republican Members include: Robert J. Wittman (VA-01) Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03) Andy Barr (KY-06) Dan Newhouse (WA-04) Darin LaHood (IL-16) Neal P. Dunn (FL-02) Jim Banks (IN-03) Dusty Johnson (SD) Michelle Steel (CA-45) Ashley Hinson (IA-02) Carlos A. Gimenez (FL-28) Ben Cline (VA-06) Democratic Members include: Kathy Castor (FL-14) André Carson (IN-07) Seth Moulton (MA-06) Ro Khanna (CA-17) Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) Haley M. Stevens (MI-11) Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) Ritchie Torres (NY-15) Shontel M. Brown (OH-11) About Chairman John Moolenaar Chairman John Moolenaar is a Congressman representing Michigan’s Second Congressional District and currently chairs the House Select Committee focused on U.S. competition with China. As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, he is committed to ensuring the federal government is accountable to taxpayers and advocates for fiscal responsibility, aiming to improve the economy for families and seniors in Michigan. Moolenaar serves on several subcommittees addressing agriculture, health services, and financial governance. He has proposed legislation to enhance veteran services, improve internet access in rural areas, and elevate care for seniors. He is also the Co-Chair of the School Choice Caucus, promoting parental rights and educational options across the country. With a background in chemistry and extensive leadership experience in both private and public sectors—including prior roles in the Michigan House and Senate—Moolenaar holds a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard. He and his wife, Amy, have six children and two grandchildren, and they have raised their family in Michigan. Follow him in X @RepMoolenaar