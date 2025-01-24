Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro appoints new commanders to both military and police, announces a 50% salary increase, and mandates biometric registration for armed forces to modernize and strengthen national security

In a bold move aimed at enhancing national security and revitalizing the country’s military and police forces, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has made significant appointments and announced a series of reforms that are set to reshape the landscape of the nation’s security apparatus.

Among the most notable changes is the appointment of Lieutenant General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman Gahnug as the new military commander. Not only is Gahnug the youngest individual to ever hold this prestigious military position, but he also brings an impressive academic background to the role.

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in military science from accredited institutions in Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, Gahnug focuses on international security and military leadership. Currently pursuing a PhD in advanced military studies in Taiwan, his appointment reflects a commitment to infusing contemporary military wisdom and expertise into the Somaliland Armed Forces.

Gahnug previously led the Special Forces ‘Gamadiid’ and the Presidential Guard Unit during President Ahmed Sillanyo’s tenure.

Joining Gahnug is Abdirahman Abdillahi Hassan (Abdi Dhere), who has been named the new police chief. Abdi Dhere, a seasoned officer who previously served as the military spokesman, is expected to leverage his extensive experience to enhance police efficiency and community safety. With such high-profile appointments, the government demonstrates its intent to appoint capable leaders who can drive positive change within the security establishment.

Former police chief Mohamed Aden Saqadhi ‘Dabagale’ now serves as the president’s special advisor on police affairs. Dabagale holds advanced degrees in military science from renowned institutions in the United Kingdom.

Nuh Ismail Taani, the longest-serving military commander in Somaliland’s history, has been appointed as the president’s advisor on military affairs.

These advisory roles ensure the continuity of institutional knowledge while allowing new leadership to chart a forward-thinking course for Somaliland’s security forces.

In a further testament to the administration’s dedication to improving the conditions for security personnel, President Irro has announced a remarkable 50% salary increase for the armed forces, effective from the upcoming fiscal year in 2025.

This increase is a pivotal part of his campaign promise to boost military salaries, which he had previously pledged to raise by a staggering 250% during his term. The decree aims not only to acknowledge the sacrifices made by military personnel but also to bolster morale, enhance retention rates, and encourage recruitment within the armed forces.

Moreover, a critical aspect of these reforms involves the implementation of the IRIS Biometric Registration System. This system, set to launch on February 1, 2025, aims to eliminate issues of payroll fraud and so-called “ghost personnel”—individuals who receive payments without actually serving. By ensuring that compensation is linked directly to verified identities, the government intends to safeguard public funds and allocate them to legitimate members of the security forces.

In light of these changes, the president has also highlighted the necessity of modernizing the military. This modernization initiative includes plans to provide enhanced training and state-of-the-art equipment necessary for securing Somaliland’s borders, airspace, and seas effectively. Irro’s vision is clear: to lay the groundwork for a national army equipped with the latest knowledge and technology to address any threats to national security.

However, challenges remain. Resistance from entrenched interests that have benefited from outdated payroll practices may complicate the implementation of these reforms. Nevertheless, with a renewed leadership team and a clear mandate for change, Somaliland is on course to strengthen its military and police forces, paving the way for a more secure future.

The success of President Irro’s reforms will largely depend on the administration’s ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining its commitment to the welfare of its security personnel.