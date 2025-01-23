The article “Trump’s Africa Team Starts to Take Shape” discusses the formation of Donald Trump’s Africa team as he prepares for his second term as President.

Trump’s Africa Team Starts to Take Shape

A former special envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes regions is expected to take the State Department’s top Africa job.

By Mathias Hammer and Yinka Adegoke

US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a former special envoy as Washington’s top Africa official, while a Republican aide is likely to be the White House’s Africa director.

The swift assembly of this team marks a departure from Trump’s first term when key Africa State Department positions remained vacant for years and the White House saw frequent turnover in its top Africa roles.

J. Peter Pham, who served as special envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes regions in the first Trump administration, is likely to take the top State Department job, four people familiar with the talks told Semafor. Tibor Nagy, who was assistant secretary for African Affairs in Trump’s first term, is also returning to the State Department, where he’ll be bringing decades of US-Africa experience to serve as acting undersecretary for management.

The White House’s Africa team is also coming together, with Joe Foltz the favorite to be named as the National Security Council’s senior Africa director, three of the people said. Foltz brings experience from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he organized hearings on Russian and Chinese influence in Africa.

Rudy Atallah, a retired lieutenant colonel who has extensive Pentagon experience in Africa-related roles, is set to serve as deputy to the incoming White House’s counterterrorism chief, Sebastian Gorka, two people familiar with the transition said.

Pham, Foltz, and Atallah declined to comment. Spokespeople for the Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Pham and Foltz face potential hurdles to serving in the new administration. Some Republicans have expressed reservations about Foltz’s past work under two Democratic administrations, although he also served in President Trump’s first term.

Pham’s nomination during Trump’s first term was blocked by the Senate due to a policy disagreement over Western Sahara. But the lawmaker who threatened to hold up his nomination has since retired, and Pham, who has traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in recent months, is odds on favorite this time.

Trump’s incoming team will have to grapple with the brutal civil war in Sudan, countering Russian and Chinese influence on the continent, and the pending expiration of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides some African countries with duty-free access to the US market.

Yinka’s view

There has been a growing awareness in US foreign policy circles that the Africa portfolio is increasingly crucial to many long-term challenges. It’s also at the core of so many of the incoming Trump administration’s driving impulses. That includes everything from tackling global terrorism and illegal migration to countering China and Russia, whose respective influence on the continent is rising.

The Biden administration did of course try to address these same challenges, and much more besides, but had mixed results. This was even after a significant effort to reset the Africa policy approach, with initiatives such as the US-Africa Leaders Summit in 2022 and building out the Lobito Corridor, a railway project connecting Angola, Zambia, and DR Congo.

Another reason for the fairly rapid team configuration is that Pham, in particular, is a very well-known and respected player in US-Africa policy circles in Washington. As one person put it to me, it feels like he has been “auditioning for the role for decades.”

Room for Disagreement

Democratic concerns about Pham and Foltz have been relatively muted, unlike the reaction to several of the incoming administration’s high-profile nominees. Both men are known quantities and generally described as “serious and thoughtful” about US-Africa affairs, even by those who disagreed with Pham’s recent comments about Somaliland independence or on South Africa. This shouldn’t be too surprising given the traditionally bipartisan nature of US-Africa policy. There are some concerns on the Republican side, however, with some grumbles about both perhaps not being sufficiently loyal to the disruptive Trump agenda.

Notable

Trump should appoint special envoys to the Sahel, Horn of Africa, Great Lakes, and Sudan, the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Cameron Hudson said.

to the Sahel, Horn of Africa, Great Lakes, and Sudan, the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Cameron Hudson said. Expect a “singularly transaction approach” to US interests in Africa from the new administration that will provide the continent with opportunities and challenges, Ken Opalo wrote in Foreign Affairs.

to US interests in Africa from the new administration that will provide the continent with opportunities and challenges, Ken Opalo wrote in Foreign Affairs. The Trump administration has the chance to reimagine US-Africa economic ties, the Carnegie Endowment argued, offering a list of policy recommendations.