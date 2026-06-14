As tensions rise from Sudan and Ethiopia to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, analysts warn that the Horn of Africa could become the world’s next major war zone. Israel’s growing role in Somaliland and Ethiopia, alongside competition involving Egypt, Türkiye, the UAE, China and the United States, is reshaping one of the world’s most strategic regions

HARGEISA — For much of the 21st century, policymakers, military planners and investors viewed the Middle East as the world’s most dangerous geopolitical arena. Wars in Iraq, Syria, Gaza and Yemen, coupled with tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, reinforced the perception that the region would remain the primary source of international instability.

But a growing number of strategic analysts are beginning to look elsewhere.

Increasingly, attention is turning toward the Horn of Africa, a region stretching from Sudan and Eritrea to Ethiopia, Somaliland and Somalia, where local conflicts, maritime rivalries and great-power competition are converging in ways that could reshape global security.

The reports, circulated widely by regional security analysts and highlighted by Israeli strategic affairs website Natziv.net, claim that the argument is not that the Middle East has become less important. Rather, analysts suggest that the world’s most consequential future confrontation may emerge where strategic waterways, energy routes, population pressures and international rivalries intersect.

In that regard, few places rival the Horn of Africa.

The World’s Strategic Center of Gravity Is Shifting

The geopolitical competition of the coming decade is increasingly defined by access to critical technologies, trade routes, rare minerals and maritime chokepoints.

The rivalry between the United States and China over advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and supply chains has transformed economic competition into a matter of national security.

Meanwhile, conflicts in the South China Sea, tensions around Taiwan and emerging competition in the Arctic have elevated concerns about direct confrontation between major powers.

Unlike many conflicts in the Middle East, which are often viewed as regional or proxy struggles, these emerging flashpoints involve direct strategic interests of the world’s largest military and economic powers.

That reality has prompted analysts to broaden their focus beyond traditional conflict zones.

The Horn of Africa increasingly appears near the top of that list.

Sudan’s War Is Reshaping Regional Security

One of the region’s most destabilizing crises remains Sudan.

The civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has evolved into one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Years of fighting have fragmented the country and drawn in multiple regional actors pursuing competing interests.

The widespread use of drones, advanced weaponry and foreign-backed logistical networks has transformed Sudan into a modern battlefield with consequences extending far beyond its borders.

Regional governments have exchanged accusations regarding support for rival factions, further complicating diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Security analysts warn that a prolonged war could destabilize neighboring states and create new opportunities for extremist groups and transnational criminal networks.

Ethiopia’s Quest for the Sea

Another major source of tension is Ethiopia’s effort to regain direct access to maritime trade routes.

As Africa’s most populous landlocked country, Ethiopia views access to the sea as a strategic necessity rather than a political luxury.

That ambition gained international attention after Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland that envisions access to coastal infrastructure along the Gulf of Aden.

For Ethiopia, the arrangement represents an opportunity to reduce dependence on foreign ports and strengthen its long-term economic position.

For Somalia, however, the agreement is viewed as a violation of its sovereignty.

The dispute has created new regional alignments, with Egypt and Eritrea moving closer to Somalia while Ethiopia deepens cooperation with Somaliland.

Diplomatic mediation efforts continue, but the issue remains one of the most sensitive in the Horn of Africa.

A Dangerous Rift Between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have deteriorated sharply over the past year.

What was once a tactical partnership has given way to renewed suspicion and strategic rivalry.

Military movements near border areas, disagreements over regional influence and unresolved questions related to Ethiopia’s northern regions have fueled concerns among diplomats.

Several analysts warn that even a limited clash between the two countries could trigger broader instability throughout the Horn of Africa.

The prospect of renewed conflict is particularly alarming given both nations’ military capabilities and their central role in regional politics.

The Nile Dispute Remains a Ticking Time Bomb

The dispute surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) remains one of Africa’s most consequential geopolitical challenges.

Ethiopia sees the dam as essential to its economic future and energy independence.

Egypt, by contrast, views unrestricted control over Nile waters as a threat to national survival.

Although negotiations have continued intermittently, fundamental disagreements persist.

The issue has increasingly become linked to broader regional alliances and rivalries, raising concerns that future disputes could extend beyond diplomacy.

Why Israel Is Looking South

Amid these developments, Israel has expanded its strategic focus on the Horn of Africa.

Israeli policymakers increasingly view the region through the lens of maritime security, regional stability and the containment of Iranian influence.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, has become particularly important.

The narrow waterway serves as one of the world’s most vital shipping corridors, carrying a substantial share of global trade and energy supplies.

Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and growing concerns over Iranian influence have elevated the strategic value of the region for Israel and its allies.

Somaliland Changes the Strategic Equation

A turning point came in December 2025 when Israel formally recognized Somaliland.

The decision transformed Somaliland from a largely overlooked diplomatic actor into a focal point of international attention.

Supporters viewed the recognition as a historic breakthrough for Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international legitimacy.

Critics argued that the move risked increasing regional tensions and undermining existing diplomatic frameworks.

Regardless of perspective, the recognition significantly increased Somaliland’s geopolitical importance.

Reports of expanding cooperation in areas such as security, intelligence, technology and infrastructure have fueled speculation about a deeper strategic partnership.

Ethiopia and Israel Draw Closer

Israel’s relationship with Ethiopia has also strengthened.

The two countries share decades of cooperation in security, technology, agriculture and intelligence.

Recent diplomatic engagements have underscored common concerns regarding maritime security, regional instability and extremist threats.

Israeli officials increasingly describe Ethiopia as an important strategic partner in East Africa.

For Addis Ababa, cooperation with Israel provides access to advanced technologies, security expertise and diplomatic support.

The Emerging Contest for the Red Sea

The Horn of Africa has become a meeting point for multiple international agendas.

The United States seeks to safeguard maritime commerce and maintain freedom of navigation.

China continues expanding economic influence through infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships.

Türkiye has developed extensive political, economic and security ties across the region.

The UAE has invested heavily in ports and logistics infrastructure.

Iran seeks to project influence through regional partners and proxy networks.

Israel views the region as increasingly central to its long-term security calculations.

The result is a crowded strategic environment where local disputes often intersect with global rivalries.

The Bab el-Mandeb Factor

At the heart of the region lies the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The narrow passage is among the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, connecting Europe, Asia and Africa through the Red Sea.

Any disruption to shipping through the strait can have immediate consequences for global trade and energy markets.

That reality explains why so many countries are investing diplomatic, economic and military resources in the surrounding region.

Control may not be the objective, but influence certainly is.

A Region Where Local Conflicts Meet Global Ambitions

What distinguishes the Horn of Africa is the convergence of multiple crises within a relatively small geographic area.

Civil war in Sudan, tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, disputes over Nile waters, maritime competition in the Red Sea, questions surrounding Somaliland’s international status and broader rivalries involving global powers are all unfolding simultaneously.

Each issue alone would represent a major geopolitical challenge.

Together, they create one of the world’s most volatile strategic environments.

The Next Global Flashpoint?

Whether the next major war begins in the Horn of Africa remains uncertain.

Diplomats continue to pursue dialogue, mediation and regional cooperation aimed at preventing escalation.

Yet the combination of unresolved conflicts, strategic competition and military buildup has transformed the region into one of the world’s most closely watched geopolitical arenas.

For decades, global attention focused on the Middle East.

Today, an increasing number of analysts believe the next chapter of international competition may be written not in the Persian Gulf, but along the shores of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

If that assessment proves correct, the Horn of Africa may soon find itself at the center of the world’s most consequential geopolitical struggle.