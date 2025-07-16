JOHANNESBURG, July 16, 2025 – The Brenthurst Foundation, a prominent African policy think tank established and funded by the billionaire Oppenheimer family, has abruptly ceased operations after twenty years of shaping economic discourse and championing democratic causes across the continent, including its high-profile election validation work in Somaliland.

End of an Era for African Policy Leadership

Research Director Ray Hartley confirmed the closure in a poignant LinkedIn post, stating, “Friends, I’m sure you have heard by now that The Brenthurst Foundation has closed its doors. It was an incredible six years, which involved travel across Africa and the world, writing countless discussion papers and op-eds.”

Hartley highlighted election observation in Somaliland, Kenya, Lesotho, and Liberia as career highlights, alongside strategic advisory work in Nigeria, Malawi, and Zanzibar.

The foundation—launched in 2004 by the Oppenheimers through their Oppenheimer Generations organization—grew from the family’s Brenthurst Initiative (2003), aimed at sparking policy debates for South African economic growth. It later expanded into a pan-African institution advising governments on investment, governance, and competitiveness.

Somaliland: A Flagship Partnership

The foundation’s relationship with the Republic of Somaliland emerged as one of its most visible legacies:

Election Validation: Brenthurst deployed international observer missions for Somaliland’s 2021 parliamentary elections and November 2024 presidential/organizational elections. Its final report declared the 2024 vote—covering 635 polling stations (26% of the electorate)—“free, fair, and credible,” praising biometric verification and youth poll workers while flagging underage voting risks.

Democratic Advocacy: Framing Somaliland as “one of Africa’s secret success stories,” the foundation championed its hybrid governance model (blending clan elders with multiparty democracy) and criticized Western donors for neglecting its stability. Director Greg Mills and Hartley repeatedly linked Somaliland’s recognition to Western strategic interests.

Geopolitical Influence: Brenthurst amplified Somaliland’s quest for statehood through high-level forums like the Tswalu Dialogue and Gdańsk Declaration, while advocating for U.S. and Ethiopian backing following Hargeisa’s port-access MoU with Addis Ababa in 2023.

Sudden Shutdown, Uncertain Causes

The foundation deleted social media content and disabled pages this week. While no official reason was given, Hartley emphasized it had never accepted U.S. or foreign government funding, ruling out geopolitical pressure.

As such, its closure is not a result of the United States reviewing and shutting off some of the funding it provides to various organizations in Africa. Sources suggest the Oppenheimers are pivoting to new development models.

Legacy of Elite Networks and Continental Impact

Noted for its high-level government dialogues and study tours to Asia/Latin America, Brenthurst boasted an advisory board including:

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo (Chair)

Ex-Botswana President Ian Khama

Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe

The foundation also uses international expertise, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the United States, Richard Myers, and former Secretary of State for International Development in the United Kingdom, Rory Stewart.

It also has a diverse network of experts in various fields that are part of its associates to aid the foundation’s formulation of policy.

Its policy influence spanned 35+ African nations, with publications like “Democracy Works” and “Making Africa Work” establishing it as a free-market-oriented voice on development.

What Remains Unanswered

The Oppenheimers and foundation leadership declined interview requests. Key unresolved questions include:

The disposition of ongoing projects in Somaliland, Malawi, and Kenya

Future of Brenthurst’s election monitoring framework

Archive access for its research and policy papers

“It was a privilege to work in the small team led by Dr Greg Mills, a man whose reach, insight, and influence are truly remarkable,” said Ray Hartley, former Research Director.

As Somaliland navigates a new administration and Africa contends with democratic backsliding, the void left by Brenthurst’s closure underscores its role as both a validator of emerging democracies and a lightning rod for debates on Western influence in African governance. Its absence leaves uncharted territory for the policy ecosystems it once shaped.